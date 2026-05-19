BC-led clinical trial points to safer care for critically ill patients

NEW WESTMINSTER, British Columbia, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A BC-led clinical research team is behind a study that could help improve care for critically ill patients in intensive care units worldwide. Researchers from Royal Columbian Hospital and Simon Fraser University have published findings in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), one of the world’s most recognized peer-reviewed medical journals.





The study, known as the CLiCK trial, examined central venous access devices, often called central lines, in adult intensive care unit (ICU) patients and was presented by senior author Dr. Steven Reynolds at the American Thoracic Society International Conference on May 18th.

At issue are the catheters used to deliver fluids, medications, antibiotics and nutrition to the majority of critical care patients in hospital ICUs. While central-line care is essential for many of these patients, their use may lead to risk for infection and functionality may be impeded by clotting in the catheter lumen. When one of the line channels is not being used, clinicians place a small amount of fluid (called a ‘catheter lock’) inside it to help keep the line open. A multi-centre clinical trial found that adding a 4% tetrasodium ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (t-EDTA) locking solution was associated with a significant reduction in a composite measure of these complications.

The trial included 1,468 adult ICU patients at six Canadian hospitals: Royal Columbian Hospital, Surrey Memorial Hospital, Royal Jubilee Hospital, Nanaimo Regional General Hospital, St. Boniface Hospital and Burnaby Hospital. The trial was a triple-blind, multi-centre, cluster-randomized crossover trial designed to compare usual care with the study solution across busy ICU settings.

“This study tested a very practical question in ICU care: can we do more to keep central lines working safely for critically ill patients?” said Dr. Steven Reynolds, Critical Care Physician at Royal Columbian Hospital, Associate Professor in the Department of Biomedical Physiology and Kinesiology at Simon Fraser University, and Executive Lead of Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation’s Advancing Innovation in Medicine Institute (AIM). “Central lines are essential for many ICU patients, but complications can interrupt care and result in additional treatment. Because these lines are used in ICUs around the world, evidence on how to reduce complications can matter beyond one hospital or one health system. The trial found a significantly lower rate in a clinically relevant composite outcome, driven most clearly by fewer catheter occlusions requiring alteplase. It gives clinicians and health systems around the world evidence to consider, while also pointing to questions that need further study.”

The study’s first author is Marlena Ornowska, whose work on this study was part of her PhD thesis completed at Simon Fraser University’s Department of Biomedical Physiology and Kinesiology. She also holds a Research Associate position with AIM. Her doctoral work was central to the trial’s design, coordination and manuscript development.

The primary outcome was a composite measure that included central line-associated bloodstream infection, catheter occlusion requiring alteplase and catheter removal due to occlusion. Alteplase is a medication used to help reopen blocked lines.

The composite outcome occurred at a rate of 13.1 events per 1,000 catheter-days in patients who received 4% t-EDTA, compared with 19.9 events per 1,000 catheter-days in the control group. In adjusted analysis, this represented a statistically significant 32% reduction in the rate of these complications.

The difference was driven most clearly by fewer catheter occlusions requiring alteplase. No adverse events, serious adverse events or hypocalcaemia related to use of the study locking fluid were reported during the study period.

“Health technologies need to be tested in real clinical settings before health systems can make informed decisions about broader adoption. This study demonstrates the importance of bringing clinicians, health care operators, funders and Canadian innovators together to address practical challenges in care delivery,” said Karen Mueller, CEO of SterileCare Inc., the manufacturer of KiteLock™ 4% Sterile Catheter Lock Solution used in the trial. “This work is also personal for me, given my family’s experience with central-line complications. The trial provides clinicians and health systems with peer-reviewed evidence to support better central-line management and improve quality of care for patients.”

“Marlena Ornowska’s work is impressive and reflects the role graduate researchers can play in working on clinical research teams to generate evidence that is directly relevant to patient care,” said Steve Robinovitch, Professor and Chair of the Department of Biomedical Physiology and Kinesiology, Simon Fraser University. “Clinical research of this kind depends on rigorous methods, strong supervision and close collaboration with the health care teams delivering care. We’re proud of Marlena and Dr. Reynolds and everyone at his lab on this impactful study.”

“Clinical research in a hospital setting has to be rigorous, ethical and practical for the care teams delivering it,” said Kate Keetch, Fraser Health Director of Evaluation and Research Services. “This study reflects Fraser Health’s role in supporting research that begins with real questions from patient care and is tested through careful clinical methods. Research is a catalyst to continuous quality improvement and innovation in the health system, and this study is a shining example of how research is care.”

“Royal Columbian Hospital cares for some of the most critically ill and injured patients in British Columbia, and this study shows how questions that begin at the bedside can generate evidence with relevance beyond one hospital,” said Jeff Norris, President and CEO, Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation. “Through the AIM Institute, we are helping create the conditions for clinicians, researchers, and innovators to rigorously evaluate promising ideas in real-world care environments and generate the evidence needed to inform broader adoption across the health system.”

Study activities were supported by a grant-in-aid and investigational product from SterileCare Inc.; funding from Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation and the BC Ministry of Health Innovation Pathway Program; Mitacs salary support for Dr. Ornowska; the CANTRAIN Doctoral Studentship Award; salary support for Dr. Reynolds through the TB Vets Charitable Foundation; support from Fraser Health’s Department of Evaluation and Research Services administrative team and clinical research units; and support for Dr. Reynolds by the Health Professional Investigator Awards from the Michael Smith Foundation for Health Research. Study funders had no role in study design, data collection, data analysis, data interpretation or writing of the report.

Read the study in the Journal of the American Medical Association: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2849321

About Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation & AIM Institute

Since 1978, donors to Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation have helped fund priority equipment needs, facility enhancements, research, education and innovation at Royal Columbian Hospital. Visit rchfoundation.com for more information.

As part of Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation, the AIM Institute is a social enterprise that partners with innovative health-tech companies, providing clinical insights grounded in deep expertise, alongside clinical trial design and execution.

About Simon Fraser University

SFU is a leading research university, advancing an inclusive and sustainable future. Over the past 60 years, SFU has been recognized among the top universities worldwide in providing a world-class education and working with communities and partners to develop and share knowledge for deeper understanding and meaningful impact. Committed to excellence in everything we do, SFU fosters innovation to address global challenges and continues to build a welcoming, inclusive community where everyone feels a sense of belonging. With campuses in British Columbia’s three largest cities—Burnaby, Surrey and Vancouver—SFU has ten faculties that deliver 368 undergraduate degree programs and 149 graduate degree programs for more than 37,000 students each year. The university boasts more than 200,000 alumni residing in 145+ countries.

About Fraser Health

Serving more than one in three British Columbians, Fraser Health is focused on improving the health and well-being of over two million people in 20 diverse municipalities across the region. Dedicated staff, medical staff and volunteers support health service delivery in hospitals and communities. Fraser Health is dedicated to serving all Indigenous people, and honours the unique cultures of the First Nations, Métis and Inuit living within the Fraser Salish region. By creating inclusive care environments that foster trust and respect, and address systemic barriers and biases, we aim to ensure everyone receives the care they need and deserve.

About SterileCare

SterileCare Inc. is a Canadian medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of evidence-based solutions designed to reduce preventable complications associated with central venous access devices. The company’s flagship product, KiteLock™ 4% Sterile Catheter Lock Solution, is a non-antibiotic, antimicrobial and anticoagulant catheter lock solution formulated with tetrasodium EDTA. KiteLock™ 4% is intended to help maintain catheter patency and reduce the risk of bacterial colonization and biofilm formation within central venous catheters.

For media inquiries and interview coordination:

Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation

Jason Howe, Vice President, Marketing and Communications

Jason.Howe@fraserhealth.ca

236.332.0798

For more information, please contact:

SterileCare Inc.

Karen Mueller, CEO, Founder

kmueller@sterilecareinc.com

905-251-9694

Simon Fraser University

Matt Kieltyka, Associate Director, Media, Communications & Marketing

matt_kieltyka@sfu.ca

236-880-2187

Fraser Health

Carrie Stefanson, Senior Public Affairs Consultant

Media@Fraserhealth.ca

604-613-0794

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