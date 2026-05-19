Comfort Keepers Ireland Highlights Urgent Need for Dementia Care as Cases Set to Double by 2045

Dublin, IRELAND, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new industry report from Comfort Keepers Ireland has underscored the escalating demand for dementia care and home-based support across the nation. As families face increasing pressure to plan for the care needs of older persons and those living with dementia, the report provides crucial insights.

The report, titled "Dementia in Ireland - Current Need, Future Growth, and What It Means for Care at Home," compiles data from the Department of Health, the Alzheimer Society of Ireland, the CSO, TILDA, and other sources. It examines the current scale of dementia need in Ireland and the practical challenges families encounter when supporting loved ones at home.

According to the report, approximately 64,000 people are currently living with dementia in Ireland, with 30 new cases emerging each day. The findings predict that more than 150,000 people will be living with dementia by 2045, highlighting the significant rise in need that families, communities, and care providers may face in the coming years.

A key finding is that dementia care is already a major home and community issue. The report notes that 63% of people living with dementia in Ireland reside at home in the community, while over 180,000 people in Ireland are or have been carers for a family member or partner with dementia.

Collette Gleeson, CEO of Comfort Keepers, stated, "For many families, dementia care does not begin with a formal care plan. It begins with small changes at home, such as missed meals, confusion around medication, difficulty managing routines, or worry after a fall. These moments can place real pressure on families, especially when one person is carrying much of the caring responsibility alone."

The report also highlights the prevalence of informal caring in Ireland. CSO data cited in the report shows that 18.2% of adults in Ireland provide care or assistance at least once a week to someone with an age-related problem, chronic condition, or infirmity.

Comfort Keepers emphasizes the importance of earlier planning for families. As dementia progresses, support needs can evolve from lighter help with meals, shopping, and routines to more personal care, including dressing, bathing, continence care, and support moving safely around the home.

Collette Gleeson added, "Earlier planning can help families make calmer, steadier decisions. Homecare can support daily routines, provide reassurance, and give family carers time to rest or manage other responsibilities. The goal is not only to respond when a crisis happens but to help people maintain dignity, independence, and quality of life at home for as long as possible."

The report also underscores the role of practical, person-centred homecare in supporting families. This includes assistance with meal preparation, medication prompts, companionship, personal care, respite support, and regular visits that help maintain routine and reduce pressure on the household.

Comfort Keepers asserts that as Ireland’s population ages and dementia need grows, the care conversation must remain focused on the person, the family, and the home environment. "Most people want to remain in familiar surroundings for as long as possible. For people living with dementia, that familiarity can be incredibly important. Good homecare should fit around the person, their routines, their preferences, and the support already provided by family members," said Gleeson.

Key highlights from the report:

Around 64,000 people are living with dementia in Ireland today.

30 new dementia cases arise each day in Ireland.

Around 11,000 new dementia cases arise each year.

More than 150,000 people are expected to be living with dementia in Ireland by 2045.

63% of people living with dementia in Ireland live at home in the community.

More than 180,000 people in Ireland are or have been carers for a family member or partner with dementia.

18.2% of adults in Ireland provide care or assistance at least once a week to someone with an age-related problem, chronic condition or infirmity.

The full report, "Dementia in Ireland - Current Need, Future Growth, and What It Means for Care at Home," is available here.

About Comfort Keepers Ireland

Comfort Keepers Ireland is a leading homecare provider, supporting older persons and people with disabilities to live independently at home with dignity and compassion. They operate nationwide and are an approved provider of home support services for the HSE. Comfort Keepers Ireland proudly uphold the ISO accreditation annually and have been named Homecare Provider of the Year for both 2025 and 2026.

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