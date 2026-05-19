Two TJO 10x10 Management Parks Earn National Recognition in USA TODAY 10BEST Readers’ Choice Awards

HOUSTON, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TJO 10x10 Management is celebrating national recognition in the 2026 USA TODAY 10BEST Readers’ Choice Awards, with two parks from its outdoor hospitality portfolio earning Top 10 rankings among the best RV destinations in the country.

Jellystone Park™ Pelahatchie ranked #5 nationally in the Best RV Campground category, while Great Escapes RV Resorts North Texas ranked #10 nationally in the Best Luxury RV Resort category.

The rankings place both parks among some of the most recognized and competitive destinations in the outdoor hospitality industry and reflect the growing national reputation of TJO 10x10 Management’s RV resort portfolio.

“These awards speak to the standard our teams continue to raise across the portfolio,” said Troy Sheppard, Chief Operating Officer of TJO 10x10 Management. “Families today have more choices than ever when it comes to travel, so to see two of our parks recognized nationally by USA TODAY is incredibly meaningful. It validates the effort our teams put into creating destinations that families genuinely get excited to return to year after year.”

Located just outside Jackson, Mississippi, Jellystone Park™ Pelahatchie has become a popular destination for families seeking a camping getaway packed with attractions, themed events, and activities for all ages. The park offers RV sites, cabins, and family-focused experiences designed to help guests reconnect and create lasting memories together.

Great Escapes RV Resorts North Texas, located outside the Dallas-Fort Worth Metro, has built a strong reputation for delivering an elevated RV resort experience through upscale amenities, themed events, recreation, and a high standard of hospitality that continues to attract travelers from across the region.

The USA TODAY 10BEST Readers’ Choice Awards recognize standout destinations across the travel and hospitality industries nationwide. Nominees are selected by a panel of experts, with winners determined through public voting.

“This achievement would not have been possible without the support of our guests, local communities, and team members who rallied behind these parks throughout the voting process,” added Sheppard. “We’re incredibly thankful for everyone who helped support and celebrate these teams.”

About TJO 10×10 Management

TJO 10×10 Management is a leader in both the outdoor hospitality and self-storage industries. As operators and developers, TJO 10×10 Management oversees a diverse portfolio of premier RV resorts and campgrounds through the Great Escapes RV Resorts brand, offering a unique blend of modern amenities and family-friendly activities that help guests create unforgettable experiences. In addition, TJO 10×10 Management also manages Premium Spaces, a network of top-tier self-storage facilities, providing secure and convenient solutions for personal and commercial storage needs. Whether delivering outdoor adventures or innovative storage services, TJO 10×10 Management is committed to quality, service, and community. For more information, visit greatescapesrvresorts.com, premiumspaces.com, or tjo10x10mgmt.com.

Contact

Cherolyn Chiang

Director of Marketing

Great Escapes RV Resorts

cherolyn@jenkinsorg.com

832.831.0807