The Genie Transportation Services Joins VisitOrlando, Elevating Premium Ground Logistics for Traveling Families

Orlando, FL, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Genie Transportation Services, a premier Orlando car service specializing in family travel, is proud to announce its recent membership with VisitOrlando, joining an exclusive group of vetted local transportation companies. This strategic partnership underscores The Genie's dedication to enhancing the airport-to-resort travel experience for families visiting Central Florida's world-famous theme parks, luxury resorts, and Port Canaveral cruise terminals.

Genie Comfort - GMC Yukon XL

Founded by a licensed FAA pilot and international aviation veteran with two decades of industry experience, the luxury Orlando airport car service applies rigorous airline-level safety standards to ground logistics. The company's premium fleet—featuring Cadillac Escalade ESVs, GMC Yukon XLs, custom Mercedes Sprinter Vans, and spacious Volkswagen Atlas vehicles—is specifically engineered to streamline the busy MCO to Disney route, making the transition from tarmac to theme park seamless and stress-free.

The Genie solves the ultimate family vacation pain point on MCO to Disney World transfers by offering flat-rate, transparent pricing with complimentary, pre-installed Graco car seats and available Baby Jogger stroller rentals delivered directly inside the vehicle upon arrival. By eliminating hidden fees and providing essential child safety equipment at no extra cost, the company offers a reliable alternative to standard ride-shares for transport to the Walt Disney World® Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, and regional luxury hotels.

In addition to its VisitOrlando membership, The Genie Transportation Services remains the only private transportation company in the region holding an active membership with the Family Travel Association. This unique alignment highlights the company's unwavering commitment to combining strict regulatory compliance with world-class hospitality, ensuring peace of mind for traveling parents. By partnering with these prestigious tourism organizations, The Genie continues to set the regional standard for family-centric travel solutions.

Simone Cerasa, CEO of The Genie Transportation Services, expressed enthusiasm about these developments, stating:

"Joining VisitOrlando and maintaining our alignment with the Family Travel Association are significant milestones for our team. We know that when a family looks for a reliable Orlando car service or books their transportation from MCO to Disney, they aren't just looking for a ride—they are looking for safety, predictability, and peace of mind. Our goal is to bring a first-class aviation mindset to the streets, making every journey a memorable and stress-free experience from the runway to the resort."

The Genie Transportation Services' membership with VisitOrlando not only enhances its visibility within the global tourism industry but also strengthens its ability to collaborate with other premium leaders in the hospitality sector, fostering new strategic partnerships as Orlando's travel landscape continues to grow.

For more information about fleet options, all-inclusive rates, or to book a reservation, please visit www.TheGenieOrlando.com.

About The Genie Transportation Services



The Genie Transportation Services is a premium, family-centric private car service based in Orlando, Florida. Founded on two decades of strict aviation industry experience, the company applies rigorous airline-level safety standards to ground logistics across its luxury fleet of Cadillac Escalade ESVs, GMC Yukon XLs, Mercedes Sprinter Vans, and Volkswagen Atlas vehicles. Specializing in seamless airport, cruise port, and theme park resort transfers, The Genie solves family travel pain points by providing pre-installed, complimentary Graco car seats and available Baby Jogger stroller rentals. For more information, visit www.TheGenieOrlando.com.

Trademark Disclaimer: Walt Disney World® Resort and Universal Orlando Resort® are registered trademarks of their respective owners. The Genie Transportation Services is an independent private ground transportation provider and is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, or their parent companies.

Graco convertible car seat and Graco Turbobooster

Press Inquiries

Simone Cerasa, CEO

(689) 258-3572

info@thegenieorlando.com

https://www.TheGenieOrlando.com