New Study Uses Copyleaks to Find AI Writing Now Matches Human Output at 50% of Articles

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copyleaks , the leader in AI-powered content originality and authenticity, today announced its participation in a new large-scale analysis conducted by Graphite showing that AI-generated writing across the web has reached a plateau, and now accounts for roughly half of newly-published online articles.

Copyleaks served as a core AI detection partner in Graphite’s study, which examined the growing role of AI-generated content in online publishing and found that AI-written and human-written articles are now being produced at nearly equal volume. The study analyzed roughly 55,000 webpages spanning 2020 through March 2026, focusing on articles and pages with at least 100 words and verified publication metadata.

Following the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022, AI-generated content grew quickly, reaching 35.9% of online articles within a year and about 48% within two years. This trend has since plateaued, however, as recent data shows no continued growth.

Since early 2025, the share of AI-generated articles has remained near parity with human-written content, fluctuating around the 50% mark across multiple quarters, rather than continuing to increase. This suggests that AI has become a built-in part of how content is produced online, rather than something that is simply replacing human writing at scale.

Copyleaks served as one of the primary independent AI detection platforms used in the study to help classify content as human-written, AI-generated, or AI-assisted. Its enterprise-grade detection capabilities were consistently applied across the dataset and contributed to a cross-validated approach designed to strengthen reliability and accuracy of the findings.

“As AI becomes embedded in the writing process, the distinction between human and machine-generated content is getting harder to define,” said Alon Yamin, co-founder and CEO of Copyleaks. “Our role is to bring clarity and transparency so organizations can understand how AI is shaping the information marketplace.”

For more information, visit Copyleaks.com .

About Copyleaks

Copyleaks is a global leader in AI-powered content originality and authenticity. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list, Copyleaks helps millions of users across enterprises and education ensure responsible AI adoption, prevent plagiarism, and moderate harmful or fraudulent content with unmatched accuracy and scale. From classrooms to Fortune 500 companies, Copyleaks sets the standard for protecting intellectual property and building trust in the age of generative AI.