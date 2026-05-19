Bull The Market Announces Major Community Milestone as OG PEPE Whale Deltacorpse Locks 21.2 Million BULL Position

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bull The Market today announced a major community milestone after OG PEPE whale and crypto trader Deltacorpse purchased and locked 21.2 million BULL, a position the project says is valued at more than $100,000. According to the project, the position has been locked until BULL reaches a $100 million market capitalization, creating a timely point of attention for traders and community members following the meme coin sector.

The announcement has become a focal point for the Bull The Market community because Deltacorpse is widely known across crypto Twitter for entering PEPE at very early levels before its later expansion. Within meme coin communities, that history has made the wallet a closely watched signal among traders who follow early-cycle conviction and high-risk, high-volatility cultural assets.

What has drawn additional attention is not only the size of the position, but the decision to lock it rather than simply trade short-term momentum. In a market where meme coins often experience rapid volatility and frequent profit-taking, the project says the lockup has been interpreted by supporters as a visible statement of longer-term confidence in the Bull The Market ecosystem.

Bull The Market has continued building its visibility through active community engagement, meme branding, and messaging centered on leadership, resilience, and conviction. The project has positioned BULL as a culture-driven movement focused on loyalty, long-term alignment, and community participation rather than short-term speculation alone.

The recent lockup also adds to a growing discussion around supply dynamics and holder behavior. Community members have highlighted the importance of larger wallets strengthening or holding positions as the project works to expand awareness and build momentum during the current market cycle.

As the meme coin sector remains driven by culture, speed, and online conviction, Bull The Market is using the Deltacorpse lockup as a public milestone in its broader effort to build one of the more recognizable communities in the category. The project says it will continue focusing on community growth, social visibility, and long-term holder alignment as BULL attracts additional attention across crypto Twitter.

About Bull The Market

Bull The Market is a meme coin project built around community conviction, social momentum, and the culture of market leadership. The project is focused on building a recognizable brand and active holder community within the meme coin sector.

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