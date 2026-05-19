TheBestReputation Launches Free Platform Showing Businesses How AI Search Engines See Their Brand

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIOverview.com scans ChatGPT, Claude, Google AI Overview, Gemini and Perplexity to reveal where brands appear, where they don’t, and who’s winning the AI visibility race

A growing number of consumers now get their answers from AI search engines rather than traditional search results. For most businesses, that shift is happening invisibly, and in many cases, their brand isn't showing up in those answers at all.

TheBestReputation (TBR), an Inc. 5000-ranked online reputation management firm, today launched AIOverview.com , a free platform that shows businesses exactly how five major AI search engines currently represent their brand. Users enter a website URL and receive a detailed visibility report covering ChatGPT, Claude, Google’s AI Overview, Gemini and Perplexity, with no account creation, credit card or prior configuration required.

The timing is urgent. More than 25% of Google search results now include AI Overviews, according to research from Onely. That same research found that 73% of websites featured on Google’s first page receive zero references in AI-generated answers. Meanwhile, roughly 93% of Google AI Mode sessions end without a single website click. For businesses that built their marketing strategies around traditional search, the ground has shifted.

“Businesses are being evaluated by AI every single day, and most of them have no idea what’s being said about them,” said Chris Hinman, CEO of TheBestReputation. “We built AIOverview.com so any business owner can see, in plain terms, how AI is representing their brand and where the gaps are.”

How It Works

The platform automatically detects a business’s industry, generates relevant keywords and identifies competitors. It then queries all five AI search engines simultaneously and compiles the results into a scored report. The report includes platform-by-platform visibility breakdowns, head-to-head competitive comparisons, keyword-level analysis and historical trend tracking through weekly snapshots. Reports are available as downloadable PDFs.

Why It Matters

Traditional SEO tools measure rankings on Google’s standard results page. They were not built to track whether AI systems mention, recommend or accurately describe a business. AIOverview.com fills that gap by giving businesses a clear, real-time picture of their standing across the AI search landscape.

Businesses that want to go beyond monitoring and actively improve their AI search visibility can explore TBR’s optimization services at thebestreputation.com .

AIOverview.com is available now at aioverview.com at no cost.

About TheBestReputation

TheBestReputation (TBR) is an Inc. 5000-ranked reputation management firm headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. TBR offers AI reputation management, content removal, crisis management, review management, SEO and AI search optimization services. Learn more at thebestreputation.com .



