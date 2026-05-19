Williams Lake First Nation Advances Healing and Renewal With Environmental Assessment at St. Joseph’s Mission Site

WILLIAMS LAKE, British Columbia, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) has completed advanced technical work at the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School site, confirming the widespread presence of hazardous materials. WLFN is urging immediate action from the Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia to provide the funding and partnership needed to transform the site from a place of trauma to a place of healing, education, and community renewal.

Significant work is still required before the site can be made safe and before revitalization efforts can proceed. Through this work, WLFN is taking meaningful steps toward addressing the physical legacy of the residential school system. A coordinated, well-funded remediation effort will be essential to protect workers, the community, and the surrounding environment.

For Survivors, families, and community members, St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School grounds remain a place of profound pain. The findings confirm that the physical legacy of the residential school system is not confined to the past. It remains embedded in the land itself, continuing to contaminate the site and impact the health, safety, and well-being of WLFN members and families.

“This work represents an important step in understanding the full condition of the site and what will be required to move forward safely and responsibly,” said Chief Willie Sellars. “For our community, this is about confronting the physical legacy of the residential school system while creating a path toward healing, education, and renewal for future generations.”

The Phase 1 Environmental Site Assessment and Hazardous Materials Assessment identified widespread hazardous materials requiring careful management and cleanup before demolition or redevelopment activities can proceed. Identified contaminants include asbestos, lead, polychlorinated biphenyls, and biological hazards such as mold and animal waste. The assessment marks the first phase of a long-term, community-driven effort to safely dismantle and revitalize the former residential school grounds.

The next phase of the project will involve the safe demolition of deteriorating buildings, many of which are directly tied to the legacy of the residential school system and have long posed environmental and safety risks. WLFN is urging both levels of government to work collaboratively with the Nation to address these impacts and ensure the site can be safely restored in a way that reflects the community’s vision.

WLFN acknowledges that information relating to Indian Residential Schools may be distressing or triggering for Survivors, families, and community members. A crisis support line at the Indian Residential School Survivors Society can be reached at 1-866-925-4419 and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

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