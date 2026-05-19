Festi hf.: Changes in Festi’s own shares following the exercise of share option agreements

During the second exercise period under the share option plan for employees of Festi hf. (hereinafter “Festi” or the “Company”) and its subsidiaries, as approved at the Company’s Annual General Meeting on 6 March 2024, the Company received notifications regarding the exercise of share options covering a total of 1,307,853 shares at an exercise price of ISK 180 per share and 213,283 shares at an exercise price of ISK 290.1 per share (exercise prices adjusted to reflect dividend payments since the granting of the options), corresponding to an aggregate amount of ISK 297,286,902.

Following the exercise of these share options and in connection with the settlement of the Company’s obligations under the share option agreements, Festi has delivered a total of 1,521,136 shares to employees of the Group.

Following the delivery of the aforementioned shares, the Company holds a total of 3,678,864 own shares, corresponding to 1.18% of its issued share capital.

For further information, please contact Ásta S. Fjeldsted, CEO of Festi - asta@festi.is or Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi – mki@festi.is