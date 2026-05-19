Georgia-Pacific’s Corrugated Division Leverages ISN®’s CultureSight® Offering to Strengthen Contractor Relationships

DALLAS, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISN , the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced Georgia-Pacific (GP), a large-scale manufacturer of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose, specialty fibers and building products is leveraging ISNetworld to strengthen contractor safety perceptions through CultureSight, ISN’s safety culture assessment. ISN’s Culture Assessment Team is supporting GP in capturing contractor feedback, uncovering perception gaps, and providing targeted actions to help improve safety perceptions across its corrugated business.

What Did CultureSight Reveal About Georgia-Pacific’s Safety Perceptions?

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, GP deployed CultureSight within its corrugated business to evaluate contractor safety perceptions and establish a culture maturity baseline. The survey received strong contractor participation, with significant representation from frontline employees. Results highlighted strengths in commitment, priorities, and hazard awareness.

The survey also identified opportunities to enhance key enablement areas, offering clear direction to strengthen engagement and help reduce risk.

“CultureSight provided a proactive way to gauge and quantify safety perception within the Corrugated Business Unit,” said Dana Scarberry, S&H Manager – Corrugated, at Georgia-Pacific. “The results revealed where greater focus is needed, particularly in communication and closing the loop on reporting, which will help us implement change to mitigate risk.”

How Is Georgia-Pacific Acting on CultureSight Insights?

Georgia-Pacific is using the assessment findings to guide measurable improvements and monitor progress over time. Key next steps include:

Continuing to strengthen communication, resource support, and reporting processes

communication, resource support, and reporting processes Expanding the program beyond the initial business unit to further align contractor safety efforts with its Principle-Based Management™ culture

to further align contractor safety efforts with its Principle-Based Management™ culture Evaluating additional ISNetworld capabilities, such as Scanning, Check-In/Check-Out, and Pulse Surveys, to strengthen onsite visibility and contractor feedback channels



“Georgia-Pacific is taking a deliberate approach to understand how safety is perceived across its contractor workforce,” said Mike Reazin, Vice President of Manufacturing at ISN. “Leveraging CultureSight insights to identify gaps and guide action will help the company strengthen alignment between leadership expectations and on-site execution.”

For more information on ISN’s industry-leading software and services, visit isn.com .

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 25 years of experience connecting 900 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 90,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld ®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One ®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower ®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 12 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.com .

About Georgia-Pacific

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world’s leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose and building products. Its familiar consumer brands include Angel Soft ®, Brawny ®, Dixie ®, enMotion ®, Quilted Northern ®, Sparkle ® and Vanity Fair ®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world’s largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs approximately 30,000 people directly and creates more than 80,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com/about-us . For news, visit: news.gp.com .