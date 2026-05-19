Global Behavioral and Mental Health Software Market Size/Share Worth USD 11.9 Billion by 2035 at a 10.2% CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “Behavioral and Mental Health Software Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Software, Services), By Application (Clinical, Financial, Administrative), By End User (Private Practices, Community Clinics, Hospitals), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Behavioral and Mental Health Software Market was valued at approximately USD 4.5 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 4.9 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 11.9 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 10.2% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Behavioral and Mental Health Software Market Revenue and Trends

Behavioral and mental health software are cutting-edge digital solutions that support the entire process of mental and behavioral healthcare services management and delivery.

The software platforms greatly assist providers, clinics, hospitals, and community organizations in managing activities related to mental health care, including patient assessment, diagnosis, treatment planning, therapy delivery, documentation, and outcome tracking, which can be clinical, administrative, or financial. They usually come with such tools as electronic health records for behavioral health, telepsychiatry and virtual therapy capabilities, clinical decision support, care coordination, billing, and analytics already integrated into them.

Software for behavioral health, mental health, and addictions prevention and treatment enables remote care, streamlines workflows, increases data accuracy, and supports measurement-based and value-driven care models; therefore, it is a key player in making mental healthcare available to more people, improving the quality of care, and reducing the growing global burden of mental health disorders.

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What factors significantly contribute to the growth of the behavioral and mental health software market?

Government initiatives and supportive policies are the key factors that help the behavioral and mental health software market grow by establishing the best conditions for digital adoption through regulations, finance, and operations. The majority of governments are making mental health a concern within their national healthcare programs, thus coming up with policies that allow for early intervention, wider access to care, and digital health technology integration. There are public funding schemes, grants, and incentives for e-health records, telepsychiatry, and mental health platforms that, in turn, help healthcare professionals to invest in specialized software. Moreover, the reimbursement policies that cover teletherapy, remote consultations, and software-enabled mental health services have made it easier financially for providers and thus have led to faster adoption of services.

Governments also set regulatory frameworks and standards for data privacy, interoperability, and clinical safety, which in turn increase the trust of digital mental health solutions in the eyes of both patients and clinicians. As countries make the mental health system stronger by using reforms and digital health strategies, government initiatives still play a crucial role in driving the demand and thus revenue growth of the behavioral and mental health software market. For instance, In the year 2024, the National Mental Health Program gave its nod to the establishment of 25 Centers of Excellence that would facilitate the training of more postgraduate students in mental health and the availability of advanced treatments. The mental health PG Departments have been created, or their capacity has been increased, in 19 government medical colleges with a total of 47 such departments.

The 22 newly formed AIIMS will also provide mental health services. 47 mental hospitals run by the government, including 3 central mental health institutions, the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, Bengaluru, Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health, Tezpur, Assam; and Central Institute of Psychiatry, Ranchi, are another factor to count on. The integration of mental health services in Ayushman Bharat – Health & Wellness Centres (HWCs) is another initiative the government has taken. Under Ayushman Bharat, the government has enhanced the over 1.73 lakh Sub Health Centers (SHCs) and Primary Health Centers (PHCs) to Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. Comprehensive Primary Health Care at these Ayushman Arogya Mandirs includes mental health services in the package of services they offer.

(A free sample of the Behavioral and Mental Health Software report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes tables and figures that have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

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Segment Insight

By End User

The hospitals segment is growing at a significant rate over the projected period. As hospitals progressively incorporate digital tools to manage the increasing number of patients with mental health issues and their complex care requirements, Hospitals provide treatment for various severe and long-term psychiatric disorders that usually need multidisciplinary treatment, drawn-out hospital stays, and constant observation. This situation creates a need for extensive software platforms specifically for behavioral and mental health that can handle all aspects of the patient's case. Comprehensive behavioral and mental health software platforms are essentially going to be the hospitals' lifeline to cope with this influx and support their smart moves for future patient care management. These systems offer many facilities such as clinical documentation, coordination of care, medication management, telepsychiatry, and outcome tracking, thus allowing hospitals to become more efficient, make fewer clinical mistakes, and be safer for patients.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Behavioral and Mental Health Software market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Behavioral and Mental Health Software market forward?

What are the Behavioral and Mental Health Software Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Behavioral and Mental Health Software Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players have?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Behavioral and Mental Health Software market sample report and company profiles?

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Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

The behavioral and mental health software market has been dominated by North America. The rising collaboration among the key market players is expected to foster industry expansion. For instance, in June 2025, Iris Telehealth, well-known as a top provider of telepsychiatry services, teamed up with Holmusk, a world-acclaimed expert in behavioral health real-world evidence and data analytics, to announce a partnership that is going to merge two state-of-the-art AI platforms and thus, through clinical real-world data and localized insights, will revolutionize mental health care.

Besides, the Asia-Pacific market has the highest growth rate in the behavioral and mental health software market. The growing investment in healthcare infrastructure and the increasing digitalization in diverse industries, including healthcare, are both significant trends.

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Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 4.9 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 11.9 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 4.5 billion CAGR Growth Rate 10.2% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Component, Application, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In October 2024, Athenahealth, which is based in the U.S., announced its latest product, athenaOne for Behavioral Health, specifically designed to support Behavioral Health therapists in providing coordinated, significant, and comprehensive patient care. By connecting Behavioral Health and Primary Care into one solution, behavioral health practices can ensure that the patient is in control of their treatment and that behavioral health is contributing its vital part to total health. This new solution is now part of Athenahealth’s enhanced range of specialty solutions, which includes the recently launched athenaOne for Women’s Health and athenaOne for Urgent Care. (Source: https://www.athenahealth.com/press-releases/athenahealth-launches-athenaone-for-behavioral-health)

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Top Players in the Behavioral and Mental Health Software Market and Their Offerings

Epic Systems

Netsmart Technologies

Oracle (Cerner)

Kareo Inc.

AdvancedMD

Valant Medical

Welligent Inc.

Accumedic Computer Systems

BestNotes

Planet DDS (NXGN)

CloudMD Software

TELUS Health

Psyquel

Behave Inc.

Qualifacts Systems

Others

The Behavioral and Mental Health Software Market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Software

Services

By Application

Clinical

Financial

Administrative

By End User

Private Practices

Community Clinics

Hospitals

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Behavioral and Mental Health Software Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/behavioral-and-mental-health-software-market

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Behavioral and Mental Health Software Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Behavioral and Mental Health Software Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Behavioral and Mental Health Software Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Behavioral and Mental Health Software Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Behavioral and Mental Health Software Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What is the market analysis of the behavioral and mental health software market, considering its applications and types?

What Are the Projections for the Global Behavioral and Mental Health Software Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimated Cost and Profit? What Will Be the Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Behavioral and Mental Health Software market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Behavioral and Mental Health Software industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Behavioral and Mental Health Software Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Behavioral and Mental Health Software Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Behavioral and Mental Health Software Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/behavioral-and-mental-health-software-market

Reasons to Purchase Behavioral and Mental Health Software Market Report

Behavioral and Mental Health Software Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Behavioral and Mental Health Software The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Behavioral and Mental Health Software Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market in each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Behavioral and Mental Health Software Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Behavioral and Mental Health Software market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Behavioral and Mental Health Software market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Behavioral and Mental Health Software market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Behavioral and Mental Health Software market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide Behavioral and Mental Health Software market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Behavioral and Mental Health Software industry.

Managers in the Behavioral and Mental Health Software sector is interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Behavioral and Mental Health Software market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Behavioral and Mental Health Software products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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