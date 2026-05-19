Radiology Associates of North Texas Announces Analysis Projecting More than $51 Million in No Surprises Act Administrative Costs

Fort Worth, TX, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radiology Associates of North Texas (RANT), the largest independent physician-owned radiology practice in the United States, announced today the results of an internal analysis projecting more than $51 million in avoidable administrative costs tied to current No Surprises Act arbitration batching rules and unpaid Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR) awards. According to RANT, the findings highlight growing inefficiencies within the federal dispute resolution process that could increase administrative healthcare costs for providers, employers, and health plans.

Passed in 2019, the No Surprises Act was designed to protect patients from unexpected out-of-network medical bills.

Under the law, insurers and providers resolve payment disputes through a federally managed arbitration process known as Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR). Arbitrators issue binding decisions intended to settle those disputes efficiently and fairly.

RANT says the issue is no longer simply a reimbursement dispute between insurers and providers, but an enforcement and system-cost problem affecting employers, health plans, and the long-term viability of the federal arbitration process.

According to RANT:

· The group has prevailed in approximately 95% of finalized IDR disputes involving Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas.

· More than $3.5 million in awarded balances remains unpaid.

· Nearly $1.64 million has been outstanding for more than 120 days.

· Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas has paid approximately 2% of awarded balances.

“These are not claims awaiting further review,” said Dr. Kurt Schoppe, president of Radiology Associates of North Texas. “These are finalized federal determinations. When arbitration awards can go unpaid without meaningful consequences, the dispute process loses credibility and costs continue to rise across the system.”

Current Batching Rules Could Multiply Administrative Costs

RANT also says current federal batching interpretations are sharply increasing administrative costs by forcing providers to divide similar claims into thousands of smaller arbitration filings, each carrying separate filing and arbitrator fees.

According to RANT’s analysis:

Ideal Batching Process:

· Approximately 1,369 batches

· Total administrative costs: $1.05 million

Under the current federal interpretation advocated by BCBS of Texas:

· Approximately 68,450 batches

· Total administrative costs: $52.7 million

Projected increase: More than $51.6 million

Those costs stem from federally mandated dispute-processing fees that both parties must pay:

· $115 administrative fee per batch

· $655 arbitrator fee per batch

For a typical radiology claim averaging approximately $110, the administrative costs can exceed the underlying medical service many times over.

“These are avoidable costs being forced into the healthcare system,” said Dr. Schoppe. “Ultimately, those expenses flow back to employers and plan sponsors through higher administrative overhead and increased healthcare costs.”

The issue became more urgent following a recent Fifth Circuit Court ruling holding that providers do not have a private right of action under the No Surprises Act to enforce unpaid IDR awards.

Physicians Call for Immediate Federal Action

RANT is urging lawmakers and regulators to adopt reforms it says are necessary to preserve the intent of the No Surprises Act and reduce unnecessary administrative waste:

1. Pass federal legislation establishing meaningful penalties for insurers that fail to comply with binding IDR payment determinations.

2. Modernize CMS batching guidance so disputes can be resolved more efficiently and without unnecessary administrative costs.

While RANT’s dispute involves Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, the group says the issue extends far beyond Texas.

“We support the goals of the No Surprises Act. Patients should be protected,” said Dr. Schoppe. “This is about restoring common sense to a system that is creating preventable administrative waste. The law works only if all parties are required to follow the rules.”

About Radiology Associates of North Texas

Radiology Associates of North Texas is the largest physician-owned radiology practice in the United States. Serving North Texas for more than 80 years, the group is committed to delivering high-quality imaging services while advocating for a fair and transparent healthcare system for patients and providers alike.

Press Inquiries

Media Contact:

Suzi Prokell

suzi@prokell.com

https://radntx.com/

817-771-1423