Washington, D.C., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOHO China Foundation’s Harvard and Yale scholarship gifts highlight broader questions about donor disclosure, reputational access and public trust in American higher education

A public-interest research initiative focused on institutional transparency and global philanthropy today called for elite U.S. universities to provide greater public disclosure around major foreign-linked philanthropic gifts, including gift agreements, donor conditions, reputational risk review and institutional benefits associated with large donations.

The call comes amid renewed scrutiny of how foreign wealth enters American institutions through education, philanthropy, cultural patronage and elite networks.

One case study is the SOHO China Foundation’s 2014 scholarship initiative. The foundation, created by Chinese real-estate billionaire couple Pan Shiyi and Zhang Xin, announced a $100 million program to support Chinese students attending leading global universities. Public materials show major gift agreements with Harvard University and Yale University, including a $15 million gift to Harvard and a $10 million gift to Yale. Both gifts were publicly framed as financial aid for Chinese students with demonstrated need.

“Scholarships can create real opportunity, and universities should be able to accept international philanthropy that advances education,” said Steven, Principal Researcher of Global Philanthropy Accountability Project. “But when elite universities receive large gifts from foreign billionaire donors, the public deserves more transparency about how those gifts are structured, what due diligence was conducted and what reputational or institutional benefits may come with them.”

The SOHO China Foundation stated at the time that its scholarship program was designed to help Chinese students obtain undergraduate education at the world’s top universities. Yale said the $10 million gift would support low-income students from China admitted to the university. Harvard was the foundation’s first university partner, receiving a $15 million scholarship gift in 2014, according to public foundation materials and campus reporting.

The issue is not whether foreign philanthropy should be rejected. Rather, the question is whether America’s most powerful universities disclose enough information when accepting major gifts from foreign billionaires whose wealth was built in politically sensitive, highly regulated or reputation-dependent markets.

In recent years, American universities have faced growing public pressure over donor influence, admissions fairness, foreign funding, academic independence and institutional accountability. Yet many large philanthropic relationships remain difficult for the public to assess. Gift agreements are often not fully public. Donor conditions may be unclear. Universities may disclose the charitable purpose of a gift while providing little information about due diligence, reputational review, naming rights, access benefits or long-term institutional relationships.

“Elite universities occupy a unique position in American public life,” said Steven. “They shape leadership pipelines, control enormous reputational power and often receive public benefits, including tax advantages and federal research support. When these institutions accept major foreign-linked gifts, transparency should not be optional.”Global Philanthropy Accountability Project is urging elite universities to adopt a voluntary transparency framework for large foreign-linked gifts, including:

• Public disclosure of gift agreements above a meaningful threshold;

• Clear reporting of donor conditions, restrictions or naming rights;

• Disclosure of any advisory roles, access arrangements or institutional benefits tied to the gift;

• Independent reputational risk review for major foreign-linked donations;

• Annual reporting on how donor-funded programs are implemented and who benefits.

The organization emphasized that the purpose of greater disclosure is not to discourage international philanthropy or stigmatize foreign students. Rather, it is to protect public trust in universities at a time when American higher education faces deep skepticism from voters, policymakers, students and families.

“Foreign philanthropy can support access and opportunity,” said Steven. “But access should not come at the expense of transparency. If elite universities want the public to trust their independence, they should be willing to show how major donor relationships are reviewed, structured and governed.”

Source Note: Public materials from SOHO China Foundation state that the SOHO China Scholarships were a $100 million initiative and that the foundation signed a $10 million gift agreement with Yale University and a $15 million gift agreement with Harvard University. Yale University’s public announcement described the gift as supporting low-income Chinese students admitted to Yale.

About Global Philanthropy Accountability Project

Global Philanthropy Accountability Project is a public-interest research initiative focused on institutional transparency, global philanthropy and accountability in public-facing institutions. The initiative examines how wealth, reputation and influence move through education, culture, media and civil society.