Escape Medical PC Expands Access to Physician-Led Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Aesthetics Across Central New York

ROME, NY, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROME, NY - May 19, 2026 - -

Escape Medical PC, a surgeon-owned and operated medical spa located at 8080 Turin Road in Rome, New York, is formally announcing the extension of its primary cosmetic surgery and medical aesthetics services to residents across a broader range of Central New York communities, including Utica, New Hartford, Clinton, Oneida, Vernon, and Verona. The announcement reflects the practice's continued commitment to making board-certified surgical and non-surgical aesthetic care available to patients throughout the Mohawk Valley and surrounding Oneida County region without requiring travel to major metropolitan areas.

Since opening in 2022, Escape Medical PC has established itself as the only medical spa in the Rome area offering an on-site surgical suite alongside a full menu of non-invasive treatments. The practice is led by Dr. Keneth Hall, MD, FACS, FASMBS, a board-certified cosmetic surgeon and Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgeons. Dr. Keneth Hall also serves as Medical Director of the Hernia, Weight Loss, and Wound Centers at Rome Health, bringing a depth of surgical expertise that is uncommon in the medical spa setting.

The services being made formally available to the expanded service area include abdominoplasty, commonly known as a tummy tuck, mini tummy tuck, liposuction, VASER liposuction, Brazilian Butt Lift, mommy makeover, daddy makeover, and radiofrequency microneedling using the VirtueRF platform. Each of these procedures is performed or directly supervised by Dr. Keneth Hall and supported by a complete clinical team that includes a nurse practitioner, anesthesiologist, registered nurses, licensed aestheticians, and massage therapists.

Dr. Keneth Hall addressed the significance of the expansion for patients throughout the region. "Central New York has a strong, deserving community of people who have historically had to leave the area to access the level of surgical aesthetic care they were looking for," Dr. Keneth Hall said. "Escape Medical PC was built specifically to change that. Extending formal access to communities like Utica, New Hartford, Clinton, and Oneida means more patients can receive physician-led care close to home, supported by a team that holds every procedure to the same medical standard applied in the surgical suite."

The practice holds QUAD A accreditation, a designation granted by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care's QUAD A division, which recognizes healthcare facilities that meet rigorous standards for patient safety, clinical quality, and operational excellence. This accreditation positions Escape Medical PC as one of the few outpatient aesthetic facilities in the Utica-Rome market operating at that level of verified clinical compliance.

For communities such as Clinton, home to Hamilton College and a well-established professional population, and New Hartford, one of the more affluent suburban markets in Oneida County, the availability of a surgeon-owned medical spa within accessible distance addresses a long-standing gap in regional healthcare access. Residents in Vernon and Verona, communities located along key Central New York corridors, similarly gain access to a practice that combines surgical capability with the personalized environment of a boutique medical spa.

The expansion is supported by the practice's financing partnerships with PatientFi, First Source Federal Credit Union, and Cherry, all of which offer payment options designed to make elective aesthetic procedures more financially accessible for qualifying patients. PatientFi provides fast approval and fixed monthly payment plans, First Source Federal Credit Union offers personal medical loans for treatments not covered by insurance, and Cherry delivers flexible payment plans designed to fit a range of individual budgets. The availability of structured financing is considered a significant factor in broadening access to surgical body contouring and cosmetic procedures for patients who might otherwise defer treatment due to upfront cost considerations.

Escape Medical PC operates Monday through Friday and on Sundays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The practice accepts a range of payment methods, including major credit cards, financing, and personal checks. Consultations for patients in the expanded service area can be booked through the practice's online scheduling platform at .zenoescapemedicalti.com or by contacting the office directly at office@escapeaesthetics.com.

The announcement comes as demand for physician-supervised aesthetic services continues to grow across Central New York, a trend that practitioners and industry observers attribute in part to increased public awareness around the safety distinctions between surgeon-owned practices and non-medically directed alternatives. Escape Medical PC's model, which places a board-certified surgeon at the center of every treatment plan, reflects a growing standard of care in the aesthetic medicine field.

Escape Medical PC is a surgeon-owned and operated medical spa located at 8080 Turin Road, Rome, NY 13440. Founded by Dr. Keneth Hall, MD, FACS, FASMBS, the practice offers cosmetic surgery and medical aesthetic treatments in a QUAD A-accredited facility serving Rome, Utica, New Hartford, Clinton, Oneida, Vernon, Verona, and surrounding communities across Central New York. Services include tummy tuck, liposuction, Brazilian Butt Lift, mommy makeover, RF microneedling, and medical weight loss, among others.

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For more information about Escape Medical PC, contact the company here:



Escape Medical PC

Keneth Hall, MD, FACS, FASMBS

315-922-5200

office@escapeaesthetics.com

8080 Turin Rd, Rome, NY 13440, USA