Pyzer Criminal Lawyers Marks More Than Two Decades Defending Ontarians in Criminal Court

YORK, ON, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pyzer Criminal Lawyers marks its 23rd year of criminal defence practice across Ontario since the firm's establishment in 2002. Since opening its doors, the firm has represented more than 1,200 clients facing criminal charges throughout the Greater Toronto Area and across the province.

The firm has grown from its founding by Jonathan Pyzer to a team that includes lawyers Jasmine Mann and Ian Kostman, articling student Bhishm Khanna, and law clerk Melissa Mendieta. The firm has provided legal representation for serious assault and sexual offences, impaired driving and drug-related matters, theft crimes, weapons violations, and homicide cases. This comprehensive approach to criminal defence has established the firm's presence across multiple practice areas within Ontario's criminal justice system, with all lawyers practising at the firm maintaining good standing with the Law Society of Ontario.

Over the past 23 years, the firm has expanded its service reach to encompass communities throughout the region and surrounding municipalities, extending to areas including Barrie and Hamilton. Legal representation is provided at all Ontario court levels, with the team handling cases from initial arrest through trial proceedings. Every case turns on details: a Charter issue, a gap in disclosure, a witness whose account doesn't hold up under cross-examination," said Jonathan Pyzer, founder of the firm. "Our job is to find those details and use them. That's the work, and it hasn't changed in 23 years.

The firm offers 24/7 response for clients facing arrest, police questioning, or detention. These services encompass police station representation, bail hearings, release applications, and criminal trial defence. This round-the-clock availability ensures clients have access to a Toronto criminal defence lawyer during critical moments when immediate guidance can significantly impact case outcomes. Pyzer Criminal Lawyers offers initial case evaluations at no cost to prospective clients.

Throughout its 23-year journey, the firm has refined its approach to case preparation, which the firm credits for its trial record. This milestone reflects the firm's sustained commitment to maintaining professional affiliations with the Criminal Lawyers' Association, the Ontario Bar Association, and the Toronto Lawyers Association, connections that have strengthened the firm's ability to provide informed legal representation. These professional relationships have supported ongoing legal education and industry engagement, directly benefiting client representation throughout the firm's two-decade evolution. Client communication remains a priority throughout legal proceedings, with the team providing regular updates and guidance on case progress and available options.

"The presumption of innocence is easy to say and hard to defend, especially when the charges are serious, or the public has already made up its mind," Pyzer said. "Our job is to make sure the system actually delivers on that promise for every client who walks through our door ."

About Pyzer Criminal Lawyers





Founded in 2002 by Jonathan Pyzer, Pyzer Criminal Lawyers is a criminal defence law firm operating from downtown Toronto, Ontario. The firm provides legal representation for individuals facing criminal charges in areas including assault, sexual offences, impaired driving, drug offences, theft, weapons charges, and homicide. The legal team serves clients throughout the Greater Toronto Area and across Ontario, appearing at all levels of trial courts. The firm maintains a 5.0-star rating based on over 150 client reviews, according to the company's online presence. All lawyers at Pyzer Criminal Lawyers are licensed members in good standing with the Law Society of Ontario.

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For more information about Pyzer Criminal Lawyers, contact the company here:



Pyzer Criminal Lawyers

Jonathan Pyzer

+1 416-658-1818

media@torontodefencelawyers.com

1396 Eglinton Ave W #100, York, ON M6C 2E4, Canada