KW Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Renews Investigation of the Proposed Sale of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings to its CEO and Largest Shareholder

MONSEY, N.Y., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP has renewed its investigation into the fairness of the proposed sale of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE: KW) (“KW”) for $10.90 per share in cash in a take-private transaction led by KW’s CEO William McMorrow and senior management, along with Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”), KW’s largest shareholder.

The sale price is only a modest premium over KW’s closing price of $9.89 per share on February 13, 2026, the last trading day before the deal was announced on February 17, 2026.

Wohl & Fruchter has renewed its investigation of the proposed sale after reviewing the definitive proxy (“Proxy”) filed by KW with the SEC on May 5, 2026, soliciting KW stockholders to approve the proposed sale at a vote presently scheduled for June 10, 2026.

According to the Proxy, as of May 1, 2026, McMorrow owned 8.4% of KW’s outstanding common stock, and Fairfax owned 19.9% of KW’s outstanding common stock.

The sale was approved upon the recommendation of a purportedly independent special committee of the KW board of directors.

If you remain a KW shareholder and have concerns about the fairness of the sale price, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/kennedy-wilson-holdings/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

“We are investigating whether the Special Committee acted in the best interests of KW shareholders in recommending the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the members of the Special Committee were truly independent, whether the sale price is fair to KW shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed. With the upcoming vote, we encourage KW shareholders to contact our firm as soon as possible if they have any concerns about the sale price.”

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:

Wohl & Fruchter LLP

Joshua E. Fruchter

Toll Free 866.833.6245

alerts@wohlfruchter.com

www.wohlfruchter.com