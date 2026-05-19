Trunk Tools Enhances Jobsite AI Capabilities with new Autodesk Forma Integration

New York, New York, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trunk Tools , the AI-powered platform transforming how construction teams interact with project data, announced a new integration with Autodesk Forma® , the first end-to-end, cloud-based, AI-native platform built for architects, engineers, contractors, and owners. Construction teams can now deploy Trunk Tools agents alongside Autodesk® Forma Build™ to streamline and surface critical data in document-intensive workflows, from submittal review and drawing analysis to RFI management , with project data from Autodesk® Forma Data Management™ as the underlying source of record.

Commercial construction projects generate an enormous volume of documentation, and the ability to act on that information quickly separates high-performing project teams from those that fall behind. The challenge often isn't access to information; it's giving engineers, superintendents, and project managers the tools to cut through the volume, apply the right expertise, and translate project requirements into decisions and progress in the field.

“Construction has always rewarded teams that can move fast and make the right call. The problem is that the knowledge required to do that is buried in thousands of documents, locked in the heads of senior staff, and rarely scales across projects the way it needs to. Trunk Tools is construction-specific AI, built to extend the expertise of every person on a jobsite, institutionalize the knowledge that usually walks out the door, and surface how the business is performing across their entire portfolio. Integrating with Autodesk Forma puts that capability at the center of how our shared customers run their projects."

— Sarah Buchner, CEO, Trunk Tools

INTEGRATION DETAILS

Trunk Tools makes every project document actionable through a suite of purpose-built AI agents. With the new integration, those agents connect directly to project data stored in Forma Data Management, so every action is grounded in a single, current source of record. Trunk Tools functions as an intelligent layer on top of project data, structuring the unstructured data buried in documentation, surfacing relevant information in real time, and autonomously handling workflows that would otherwise require significant manual effort.

With TrunkText, Trunk Tools’ Q&A agent, project teams use natural language to search across project documents, including drawings, specifications, submittals, contracts, and RFIs, with responses citing the source document and highlighting the specific document section it pulled the data from. TrunkSubmittal automates the comparison of subcontractor submittals against project specifications and related documents such as RFIs, surfacing compliance issues that would otherwise require time consuming manual review and / or result in revise-and-resubmit statuses from the project architect. TrunkReview analyzes newly issued drawing sets in the preconstruction and construction phase for clouded and non-clouded changes and generates a narrative of these changes, giving project teams a chance to quickly digest and identify issues that might otherwise lead to rework.

These capabilities, along with a growing suite of agents for RFI management, bid analysis, SOP adherence, scope writing, and custom workflows, are all available to Autodesk Forma users.

“Construction teams generate, aggregate and manage large volumes of critical data in Autodesk Forma throughout their projects’ lifecycles. Trunk Tools’ integration with Autodesk Forma adds a new way to apply fast-evolving AI capabilities to help those teams extract even more value out of that data.”

James Cook ; Director, Industry and Technology Partnerships, Autodesk

TRUSTED IN THE FIELD

With deployments across hundreds of jobsites across the US, TrunkTools is trusted by general contractors who have standardized on platforms like Autodesk Forma for project management and are looking to add AI on top of that foundation. Take Cleveland Construction, for example. After making the switch from another platform to Autodesk Forma, Cleveland Construction deployed Trunk Tools to give its engineers and superintendents the ability to cut through the volume of project documentation, act on the right information at the right moment, and handle workflows autonomously that would otherwise demand hours of manual review.

“TrunkSubmittal takes a PE or APM with little to no experience in the industry and gives them five-plus years of experience to work with. It drives efficiency, catches things some of our most senior PM staff don’t look for, and ensures we aren’t just passing paper to the architect to review.”





— Elliot Christiansen, SVP Operations, Cleveland Construction



(Read more about how Cleveland keeps projects on track with Trunk Tools and Autodesk)

AVAILABILITY

The Trunk Tools integration with Forma Build is available now. Project teams can connect Trunk Tools to their Autodesk Forma environment through the Autodesk App Store. For more information, visit https://www.autodesk.com/integrations/partner/trunk-tools .

ABOUT TRUNK TOOLS

Trunk Tools built the brain behind construction and is transforming the $13 trillion construction industry. As the preeminent AI agent platform for the built environment, Trunk Tools deploys solutions that streamline construction data management, automate tedious and repetitive work, and reduce waste empowering construction to #letbuildersbuild. For more information, visit trunktools.com.

Autodesk, Autodesk Forma, Forma Build, and Forma Data Management are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.