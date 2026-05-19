Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos Scholarship for Healthcare Students Opens 2027 Applications to Recognize Academic Excellence and Commitment to Medical Advancement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos Scholarship for Healthcare Students announces the opening of its 2027 application cycle, continuing its mission to support aspiring professionals dedicated to advancing the healthcare field. Founded by Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos, a board-certified hand surgeon with over 15 years of experience currently practicing at Avera Health in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the scholarship reflects an ongoing commitment to academic excellence, mentorship, and the future of healthcare education.

Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos established this scholarship to recognize students who demonstrate a strong academic record, a clear sense of purpose, and a passion for improving patient care. The program remains open to undergraduate and graduate students enrolled at accredited institutions, with eligibility extending across a wide range of healthcare disciplines, including nursing, medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, public health, and related fields.

The Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos Scholarship for Healthcare Students emphasizes a comprehensive evaluation process. Applicants must maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, reflecting consistent academic performance. In addition, candidates are required to demonstrate financial need through supporting documentation and a personal narrative that outlines the challenges faced in pursuing higher education within the healthcare sector.

A key component of the application is a 750-word essay designed to provide insight into each applicant’s academic ambitions and personal motivations. Students are asked to detail their academic goals within their chosen discipline, discuss the financial obstacles that may impact their studies, and articulate their commitment to making a meaningful difference in healthcare. Through this essay, Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos seeks individuals whose aspirations align with a broader vision of service, innovation, and patient-centered care.

Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos brings a distinguished background to this initiative, with advanced training that includes a medical degree from Dartmouth Medical School, a general surgery residency at Baystate Medical Center, and fellowship training in hand and microsurgery at the Christine M. Kleinert Institute. In addition to clinical excellence, Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos continues to contribute to medical education as an attending surgeon and mentor at Avera Health in Sioux Falls, reinforcing a long-standing dedication to developing future healthcare professionals.

The scholarship stands as an extension of this educational commitment, addressing both academic merit and financial accessibility. By offering targeted support, Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos aims to ensure that talented and driven students are able to remain focused on their studies and career goals, regardless of financial constraints.

The deadline to apply for the Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos Scholarship for Healthcare Students is February 15, 2027. Following a thorough selection process, the scholarship recipient will be officially announced on March 15, 2027. The award is granted as a one-time financial contribution intended to support the recipient’s academic journey.

Through this initiative, Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos continues to underscore the importance of investing in the next generation of healthcare leaders. The scholarship highlights the critical role that education, dedication, and compassion play in shaping the future of healthcare systems worldwide.

Students seeking to apply or learn more about eligibility requirements and submission guidelines are encouraged to visit the official scholarship website.

Contact Information

Spokesperson: Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos

Organization: Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos Scholarship for Healthcare Students

Website: https://dryorellmanonmatosscholarship.com/

Email: apply@dryorellmanonmatosscholarship.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d4175b5-4d64-48a0-9b7e-4d71b2a32f5f