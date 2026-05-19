London Metropolitan Police to manage EV charging with BetterFleet software

London, England, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) has selected BetterFleet as its Charge Management System to underpin its fleet electrification strategy and support progress towards a carbon net-zero fleet by 2030.​ BetterFleet software will ensure that frontline officers and their fleet teams can reliably plug in and charge EVs across depots and public networks, with automatic prioritisation of critical vehicles, seamless cost allocation to the right cost centres, and clear visibility of which vehicles are charging, ready, or in need of attention.​

Expansion of a 24-hour emergency response EV fleet

MPS operates a fleet of approximately 5,500 vehicles and is one of the UK’s largest bluelight fleets, with around 30% of vehicles already electric or hybrid. MPS plans to add a further 250 electric or hybrid vehicles and motorcycles in the coming year, increasing demand for both the charging infrastructure and the team overseeing the fleet’s 24-hour public safety operations.​

As MPS increases the number of charge points for vehicles, BetterFleet streamlines the entire process by allowing fleet managers to operate and monitor new charging locations through a single unified management tool. Built on an enterprise-grade, SOC 2-compliant architecture, BetterFleet provides a secure, resilient, and highly scalable platform designed to meet the cybersecurity and operational demands of large, mission-critical public safety fleets.

“We appreciate the confidence Metropolitan Police has placed in BetterFleet, and we are excited to help them deliver high service levels while making their EV operations simpler,” said Daniel Hilson, CEO of BetterFleet. “We continue to be the software of choice for complex, mission-critical EV fleets, where uptime and on-time performance are crucial.”

Robust tools for streamlined operations

BetterFleet’s enterprise-grade charge point management system (CPMS) is designed to reduce the complexity that electrification brings for frontline operations, delivering an easy step-by-step workflow:

Vehicles plug in and charge reliably;

Authentication works across depots and public networks, and can individually prioritize vehicles;

Energy and charging costs are easily allocated to the right vehicle groups and cost centres;​

Enablement to participate in shared and secure depot charging with other London-based Fleets.

MPS Fleet managers will gain real-time visibility of charging status across the fleet, benefit from automated triage of any exceptions, and use BetterFleet tools to resolve issues quickly so that charging never gets in the way of public safety responses, even as the fleet grows and infrastructure is shared across boroughs.​

BetterFleet already manages a significant share of London’s Go-Ahead Group electrified bus fleet and supports large Public Sector and transit operators in cities such as Toronto, Boston and Sydney, demonstrating resilience under demanding grid and operational conditions.​ Building on its support for electrified bus operations across London, BetterFleet’s work with the Metropolitan Police further strengthens the city’s progress toward its 2030 net-zero ambitions and a fully zero-emission public transport system, while helping manage energy constraints across shared urban infrastructure.

Standards and Telematics

For MPS, BetterFleet represents a simple, secure, and future-ready platform, aligned with global best practices and open standards, that reduces lock-in with a single-charger hardware solution and supports innovations such as ISO 15118 Plug&Charge, AutoCharge, and telematics-driven optimisation.​

ABOUT: BetterFleet is a reliable, secure SaaS platform that empowers mission-critical transit, government, utilities, and logistics fleets to make cost-effective transitions to EV fleets. By leveraging advanced AI and digital twin technology, BetterFleet helps fleets select the right vehicles and infrastructure, ensure assets are always ready for service, minimise operating costs, and capture data-driven insights for continuous performance improvement. Trusted by more than 200 fleets worldwide, BetterFleet delivers clarity and value when every minute counts. BetterFleet is the new brand name of EVenergi, a global leader in planning, procurement, implementation, and operations software for zero-emission fleets and infrastructure. https://www.BetterFleet.com

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