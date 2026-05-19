CoinShares CEO Jean-Marie Mognetti to Participate in the Jefferies Digital Assets Investor Conference in New York

JERSEY, Channel Islands — May 19, 2026 — CoinShares PLC (Nasdaq: CSHR) (“CoinShares” or the “Company”), a leading global asset manager specialising in digital assets, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Jean-Marie Mognetti will participate in the Jefferies Digital Assets Investor Conference in New York on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

Mr. Mognetti will join a panel discussion at 2:45 p.m. ET addressing the institutionalisation of digital asset markets and the infrastructure underpinning the next phase of growth.

Event Details

Event Jefferies Digital Assets Investor Conference Date Thursday, May 21, 2026 Location New York, NY Time 2:45 p.m. - 3:25 p.m. ET Panel A Financial Infrastructure Evolution moderated by Andrew Moss, Head of Digital Assets Research, Jefferies Speaker Jean-Marie Mognetti, President & CEO, CoinShares Event page jefferies.com/events/digital-assets-investor-conference

Investors, analysts and members of the press attending the conference are invited to request a one-on-one meeting with the CoinShares team via their Jefferies representative or by contacting Investor Relations directly.

About CoinShares

CoinShares is a leading global asset manager specialising in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Focusing on crypto since 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker CSHR. For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com

Company | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com

Investor Relations | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | corporateir@coinshares.com

Press Contact

CoinShares

Benoît Pellevoizin

bpellevoizin@coinshares.com

M Group Strategic Communications

Peter Padovano

coinshares@mgroupsc.com



