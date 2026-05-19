Fossil Group, Inc. to Participate in TD Cowen’s 10th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference

RICHARDSON, Texas, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) announced today that the Company will participate in the TD Cowen 10th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference, being held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City, on June 3, 2026. Franco Fogliato, Chief Executive Officer, and Randy Greben, Chief Financial Officer, will meet with investors throughout the day.

About Fossil Group, Inc.

Fossil Group, Inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. Under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts and sunglasses. We are committed to delivering the best in design and innovation across our owned brands, Fossil, Michele, Relic, Skagen and Zodiac, and licensed brands, Armani Exchange, Diesel, Emporio Armani, Michael Kors, Skechers and Tory Burch. We bring each brand story to life through an extensive distribution network across numerous geographies, categories, and channels. Certain press release and SEC filing information concerning the Company is also available at www.fossilgroup.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Christine Greany

The Blueshirt Group

christine@blueshirtgroup.com