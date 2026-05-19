EVgo Welcomes Amber Scott as Chief Accounting Officer

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) (“EVgo” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (“EVs”), named Amber Scott, CPA, Chief Accounting Officer (CAO), effective May 18, 2026. In this role, Scott will oversee the Company's Accounting, Tax, Compliance, and SEC Reporting functions, reporting directly to EVgo’s Chief Financial Officer, Keefer Lehner.

"We are thrilled to welcome Amber to the EVgo team," said Keefer Lehner, CFO of EVgo. "Amber brings exceptional depth in public company accounting, financial reporting, and controls — the precise expertise that will help EVgo as we continue to scale our nationwide network and execute our long-term strategy. Given her leadership track record across complex, high-growth organizations, Amber is ideally suited to strengthen and advance our accounting function, and I look forward to partnering with her as we grow."

Scott brings more than two decades of progressive finance and accounting leadership experience at both public and private companies. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Finance and Principal Accounting Officer at Redwood Materials, a $6 billion global battery recycling and energy storage solutions company, where she directed worldwide accounting and tax functions and served as primary liaison to the Audit Committee and external auditors. Prior to Redwood Materials, Scott served as Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer at Powin Energy, where she spearheaded the company's public company readiness strategy and led a comprehensive rebuild of the financial reporting infrastructure.

Earlier in her career, Scott spent more than a decade at Flex Ltd., a $28 billion global manufacturing and supply chain company, where she rose to Vice President of Global Corporate Accounting. She led Flex’s global technical accounting function, directing the successful implementation of the revenue recognition and lead accounting standards, worldwide financial consolidation and global accounting policy development while serving as the key finance partner for major acquisitions, contract negotiations, SEC reporting, and the IPO readiness process for Nextracker (now Nextpower). She began her career in the audit practice at Deloitte & Touche LLP. Scott holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with emphasis in Accounting and Finance from the University of Northern Colorado and holds an active CPA license in Colorado.

"I am excited to join EVgo at such a pivotal moment for the EV charging industry," said Scott. "The EV market in America is rapidly transforming, and EVgo has a clear growth path to continue to lead the industry. I look forward to working with the entire leadership team to continue building a best-in-class accounting organization and support EVgo's continued expansion."

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is one of the nation’s leading public fast charging providers. With more than 1,200 fast charging stations across 47 states, EVgo strategically deploys localized and accessible charging infrastructure by partnering with leading businesses across the U.S., including retailers, grocery stores, restaurants, shopping centers, gas stations, rideshare operators, and autonomous vehicle companies. At its dedicated Innovation Lab, EVgo performs extensive interoperability testing and has ongoing technical collaborations with leading automakers and industry partners to advance the EV charging industry and deliver a seamless charging experience.

Contacts

For Investors:

investors@evgo.com

For Media:

press@evgo.com

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