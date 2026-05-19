Celestica Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) (TSX: CLS), a global leader in data center infrastructure and advanced technology solutions, today announced, in accordance with the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in its definitive proxy statement were elected as directors of the company at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today.
On a vote by ballot, each of the following nine nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Celestica:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|% Votes Withheld
|Kulvinder (Kelly) Ahuja
|71,583,055
|99.51%
|354,035
|0.49%
|Robert A. Cascella
|67,994,342
|94.52%
|3,942,748
|5.48%
|Christopher W. Colpitts
|71,837,402
|99.86%
|99,689
|0.14%
|Françoise Colpron
|67,276,010
|93.52%
|4,661,081
|6.48%
|Jill Kale
|71,592,159
|99.52%
|344,932
|0.48%
|Laurette T. Koellner
|66,610,878
|92.60%
|5,326,212
|7.40%
|Amar Maletira
|70,781,945
|98.39%
|1,155,147
|1.61%
|Robert A. Mionis
|68,015,476
|94.55%
|3,921,616
|5.45%
|David Reeder
|71,778,785
|99.78%
|158,305
|0.22%
About Celestica
Celestica is a technology leader dedicated to driving customer success and market advancements. With deep expertise in design, engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and platform solutions, Celestica enables critical data center infrastructure for AI, cloud and hybrid cloud, and advances technologies in high-growth markets. With a talented team and a strategic global network, Celestica helps its customers achieve competitive advantages. For more information on Celestica, visit www.celestica.com. Our securities filings can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov.
Contacts:
|Celestica Global Communications
|Celestica Investor Relations
|(416) 448-2200
|(416) 448-2211
|media@celestica.com
|clsir@celestica.com