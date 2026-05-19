Ozari Health Launches Nationwide Telehealth Platform for Compounded Semaglutide and Tirzepatide Starting at $86 Per Month

New York, NY, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozari Health, a New York-based telehealth company, announces the launch of its nationwide platform making GLP-1 weight loss medications accessible and affordable across the United States. Patients complete a short online intake and are connected with licensed, state-authorized providers who evaluate their eligibility and prescribe compounded Semaglutide starting at $86 per month and compounded Tirzepatide starting at $120 per month. Branded options including Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Zepbound are also available, all 100% online with no hidden fees and no long-term contracts.

Courtesy of Ozari Health

GLP-1 receptor agonists have emerged as one of the most clinically significant developments in weight management in decades. The SURMOUNT-1 clinical trial, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, demonstrated average body weight reductions of up to 20.9 percent over 72 weeks among participants taking Tirzepatide. A subsequent head-to-head trial, SURMOUNT-5, found that Tirzepatide outperformed Semaglutide with an average weight reduction of 20.2 percent compared to 13.7 percent over the same period, marking the first direct clinical comparison between the two leading GLP-1 medications. Despite these results, brand-name versions of these medications carry list prices exceeding $1,000 per month, placing them out of reach for millions of Americans without adequate insurance coverage. Ozari Health was built specifically to close that gap.

The founding of Ozari Health was driven by personal experience. The founding team watched family members spend weeks trying to navigate a fragmented and confusing landscape of compounded GLP-1 providers, running into sketchy websites, wildly inconsistent pricing, and pharmacies they could not verify as legitimate. What should have been a straightforward healthcare decision had become an exhausting research project. Ozari Health exists to make sure no one has to go through that.

Unlike most telehealth platforms that work with a single pharmacy partner, Ozari gives patients a choice. The platform launches with partnerships with trusted compounding pharmacies including Hallandale Pharmacy and VialsRX, with additional partners coming online shortly. Patients select their preferred pharmacy at transparent, standardized pricing regardless of which partner fulfills their prescription. Availability varies by state of residence.

"We spent months watching people we care about try to figure this out on their own, researching pharmacies, comparing prices, trying to determine what was actually legitimate and safe," said Lucy, Co-Founder of Ozari Health. "Ozari exists because that process is way harder than it needs to be. We built the thing we wish our families had found on day one."

Where Ozari Health further separates itself is in how it treats patients after they sign up. Larger telehealth platforms often leave patients to fend for themselves once an order is placed. Ozari operates differently. The founding team remains directly involved in the customer experience, and dedicated support staff are being brought on as the company scales. Patients get real answers from real people. No upsells, no runaround, no automated black holes.

The platform operates entirely online. Patients complete a short health assessment, receive a provider evaluation within 24 hours, and if clinically appropriate, receive their medication shipped directly to their home. Ozari Health is fully HIPAA compliant and partners exclusively with pharmacies that operate in compliance with FDA guidelines and USP sterile compounding standards. Compounded medications are not FDA-approved and are not therapeutically equivalent to FDA-approved drug products.

For more information visit ozarihealth.com or contact care@ozarihealth.com.

About Ozari Health

Ozari Health is a LegitScript-verified telehealth platform connecting patients with licensed, state-authorized providers for personalized GLP-1 treatment plans. The company partners with trusted US-licensed compounding pharmacies to provide access to compounded Semaglutide and Tirzepatide, as well as branded GLP-1 medications, with transparent pricing and no hidden fees. Based in New York, NY.

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