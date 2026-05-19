HP Inc. Declares Dividend

PALO ALTO, Calif, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) has declared a cash dividend of $0.3000 per share on the company’s common stock.

The dividend, the third in HP’s fiscal year 2026, is payable on July 1, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 10, 2026.

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HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader redefining the Future of Work. Operating in more than 180 countries, HP delivers innovative and AI-powered devices, software, services and subscriptions that drive business growth and professional fulfillment. For more information, please visit: http://www.hp.com.

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