INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of York Space Systems, Inc. - YSS

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of York Space Systems, Inc. (“York” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YSS). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether York and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On May 12, 2026, Wolfpack Research published a short report entitled “YSS: Lost In Space – The Pentagon Just Killed 96% of York’s Revenue”. The Wolfpack report alleges that the Pentagon’s decision to eliminate its Space Development Agency (“SDA”) Tranche 3 Transport Layer—a program responsible for the majority of York’s annual revenue—“was rooted in severe disappointment in York.” Citing discussions with “multiple former employees who were highly critical of York,” Wolfpack alleges that it “heard claims that York deceived the SDA with false advertising to win its contracts, cut corners, and delivered satellites whose mission-critical-software was not completed.”

On this news, York’s stock price fell $7.64 per share, or 21.29%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $28.24 per share on May 13, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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