ROHM’s Scalable Power Supply Solutions for Automotive SoCs

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced it has developed a configurable power supply solution that combines the PMIC BD968xx‑C Series with the DrMOS BD96340MFF‑C, targeting automotive SoCs used in applications such as ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), DMS (Driver Monitoring Systems), and sensing cameras.

In recent years, the evolution of ADAS, enhanced in-vehicle camera functionality, and ECU integration have increased performance demands for automotive SoCs, accelerating the shift toward domain architectures centered around domain controllers. As a result, power supply designs now require the ability to support low-voltage, high-current operation, along with advanced power sequencing control and high reliability.

Conventional power supply architectures often require significant customization to accommodate differences among SoC manufacturers and generations, frequently leading to redesigns during model rollouts. This increased both development time and verification workload. To address these challenges, ROHM has developed this solution based on a “Configurable” design concept enabling flexible adaptation to a wide range of SoC power requirements.

This solution enables scalable power supply designs that support a wide range of SoCs, from low-end to high-end, by flexibly configuring combinations of main configurable PMICs, sub PMICs, and DrMOS devices according to application and performance requirements. This scalable approach reduces development effort during platform expansion while enhancing power efficiency and design reuse.

All PMICs are designed for a 2.7 V to 5.5 V input voltage range. BD96803Qxx‑C and BD96811Fxx‑C are optimized for standalone operation with low-end SoCs. BD96805Qxx‑C and BD96806Qxx‑C, when combined with the DrMOS BD96340MFF‑C, can support low-voltage, high-current demands required by high-performance SoCs.

The PMICs are housed in wettable flank QFN packages while the DrMOS is in a flip-chip QFN package. All devices are AEC‑Q100 qualified, ensuring high reliability for in-vehicle applications.

Mass production of these products has already begun. For more information, please contact a sales representative or visit the contact page on ROHM’s website.

Application Examples

High-Power SoCs: ADAS, DMS, Cockpit integration systems, etc.

Mid-Power SoCs: Surround view systems, Parking assist systems, etc.

Low-Power SoCs: Sensing cameras, Body control systems, Various sensor control systems, etc.

For Your Reference: Related News

•ROHM’s PMICs for SoCs have been Adopted in Reference Designs for Telechips’ Next-Generation Cockpits

•ROHM and Nanjing SemiDrive Technology jointly Develop a Reference Design: Utilizing PMICs and SerDes ICs for SoC

_______________________________

Contact:

Heike Mueller

ROHM Semiconductor

hmueller@rohmsemiconductor.com

+1-408-720-1900

Attachments