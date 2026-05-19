Manitoba Court Strikes Proposed Class Action Against The North West Company Over Nutrition North Subsidy Claims

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North West Company LP (the “Company” or “North West”) is pleased to provide an update in Nellie Taptaqut Kusugak, et al. v. The North West Company LP, et al., CI 25-01-50330 (the “Claim”), a proposed class action lawsuit filed against the Company in the Manitoba Court of King’s Bench (the “Court”).

The Claim alleged that the Company misrepresented the proportion of the Nutrition North Canada subsidy that it passed through to consumers between April 1, 2011 and the present. The Claim was brought by individuals who allegedly purchased subsidized goods at the Company’s stores. They alleged negligent misrepresentation, unjust enrichment, breach of contract, breach of the federal Competition Act, and breach of certain provincial and territorial consumer protection acts. The plaintiffs sought damages, among other relief.

The Company maintains that its subsidy practices have complied with the Government of Canada’s program requirements, and the Company brought a motion to strike on the basis that the Claim had no legal merit. The motion was heard on December 9, 2025, and the Court reserved its decision.

On May 12, 2026, the Court granted the Company’s motion and struck the Claim. The Court’s written reasons are expected to be released at a later date.

“The North West Company is dedicated to supporting the families and communities we proudly serve and passes the value of the Nutrition North Canada subsidy to its customers. This fact is routinely confirmed by independent audits conducted by the Government of Canada and various third parties,” said Dan McConnell, President and CEO. “We understand that northerners feel the Nutrition North program should do more, and we agree, which is why we continue to call on the Government of Canada to better communicate how the program works and to make improvements that further lower the cost of living.”

About North West

North West is a leading retailer of food and everyday products and services to northern rural communities and urban neighbourhoods across Canada. North West operates the trading names Northern, NorthMart, Giant Tiger, Solo Market, Quickstop, Valu Lots and NWC Motorsports.

For more information, contact:

Brigitte Burgoyne

Director, Communication & Public Relations

BBurgoyne@northwest.ca

204-934-1588