INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Shake Shack, Inc. - SHAK

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Shake Shack, Inc. (“Shake Shack” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SHAK). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Shake Shack and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On May 7, 2026, Shake Shack reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2026. Among other items, Shake Shack disclosed an operating loss of $2.6 million, compared to operating income of $2.8 million in the prior-year period, and a net loss of $0.3 million, compared to net income of $4.5 million in the prior-year period. The Company further disclosed adjusted EBITDA of $37.0 million, down 9.3% versus the prior-year period. In addition, Shake Shack disclosed that restaurant-level margins came in “slightly below” expectations due to higher other operating expenses. The Company reported that other operating expenses were 16.2% of Shack sales, up 60 basis points year-over-year, and that food and paper costs were 28.3% of Shack sales, up 50 basis points year-over-year, with beef costs up by low-teens percentages. Shake Shack also disclosed that general and administrative expenses were $53.6 million, or 14.6% of total revenue, 190 basis points higher than last year, and that pre-opening costs were $6.9 million. Shake Shack further provided fiscal year 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance in the range of $230 million to $245 million and stated that its outlook factors in “a degree of pressure on the consumer spending landscape and ongoing inflationary headwinds.”

On this news, Shake Shack’s stock price fell $27.28 per share, or 28.26%, to close at $69.24 per share on May 7, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

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