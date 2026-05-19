INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Fiverr International Ltd.- FVRR

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Fiverr International Ltd. (“Fiverr” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FVRR). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Fiverr and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 18, 2026, Fiverr reported its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and issued its full-year 2026 outlook. Among other items, the Company disclosed that fourth quarter marketplace revenue declined 2.7% year-over-year to $71.5 million, and that annual active buyers declined 13.6% year-over-year to 3.1 million. In addition, Fiverr issued full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $380 million to $420 million, representing year-over-year growth of negative 12% to negative 3%. The Company further disclosed that its transformation plan would focus on high-value work while intentionally deprioritizing low-end transactions.

On this news, Fiverr’s stock price fell $1.03 per share, or 8.34%, to close at $11.32 per share on February 19, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.