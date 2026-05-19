INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of The Clorox Company - CLX

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Clorox Company (“Clorox” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CLX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Clorox and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On April 30, 2026, Clorox reported its third quarter fiscal 2026 financial results and updated its full-year outlook. Among other things, the Company disclosed that gross margin decreased 140 basis points to 43.2%, compared to 44.6% in the prior-year period. In addition, Clorox lowered its full-year fiscal 2026 gross margin outlook, stating that gross margin was now expected to decline 250 to 300 basis points, compared to the Company’s prior expectation at the low end of a 50 to 100 basis point decline range. During the Company’s earnings call, Clorox further disclosed that gross margin came in below expectations due to higher-than-expected supply chain costs and delayed cost savings as the Company prioritized ERP stabilization.

On this news, Clorox’s stock price fell $9.33 per share, or 9.67%, to close at $87.11 per share on May 1, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.