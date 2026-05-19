Milwaukee Tool officially opens Canada's first Service Hub in Georgina.

Georgina, ON, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milwaukee Tool today celebrated the official ribbon-cutting ceremony of its first-ever Service Hub in Canada, located at 1 Logistics Ct. in Georgina's Keswick Business Park. The milestone event was attended by Milwaukee Tool leadership, Town of Georgina officials and local community stakeholders, marking a significant step in Milwaukee Tool's continued investment in its Canadian operational infrastructure.

“Today’s ribbon-cutting is another exciting announcement for Georgina as we continue to attract leading global companies that recognize the value of investing in our community,” said Mayor Margaret Quirk, Town of Georgina. “Milwaukee Tool’s new Service Hub strengthens our local economy and creates employment opportunities and also highlights Georgina’s growing reputation as a strategic destination for business. We are proud to welcome Milwaukee Tool to the Keswick Business Park and look forward to seeing the positive impact this investment will have on our community."

The 54,000-square-foot facility will serve as a centralized repair and service destination for professional tradespeople throughout Canada. The hub will service a broad range of Milwaukee® products sent in for repair including cordless power tools equipment. All work is performed by trained technicians using only genuine Milwaukee® parts, ensuring Canadian tradespeople get faster turnaround times and the standard of service they expect from Milwaukee Tool.

"This hub is more than a service facility. It reflects our long-term commitment to the communities where Canadian tradespeople live and work. Whether that means partnering with local trade schools, supporting workforce development, or simply being a dependable neighbour, we're here for the long haul," said John Myers, President, Milwaukee Tool Canada.

Recruitment for the new facility is progressing strongly, with nearly all 80+ positions now filled. New employees have begun onboarding and training to prepare the hub for full operations.

The hub is expected to reach full operational capacity by the end of 2026. At this point, it will significantly improve service turnaround times, strengthen customer support and deliver a more consistent service experience for Milwaukee Tool users.

Milwaukee Tool's investment in Georgina is part of a broader Canadian expansion that also includes the company's first-ever distribution centre, scheduled to launch later in 2026. Together, the two facilities represent a significant step forward in Milwaukee Tool's ability to serve Canadian tradespeople faster, with more inventory held locally and world-class service support closer to home.

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About the Town of Georgina

The Town of Georgina is a growing municipality in York Region, Ontario, on the southern shore of Lake Simcoe and less than an hour from Toronto. With an increasing population projected to exceed 70,000 by 2051, a 500-acre business park in development and strong access to a large and diverse labour pool throughout the GTA, Georgina is a competitive and attractive place to do business. The community offers a desirable lakeside quality of life and consists of several established neighbourhoods, with Keswick as the largest. The Town continues to strengthen its commercial and industrial base while improving infrastructure to support long-term economic growth for businesses and residents.

About Milwaukee Tool

For over 100 years, Milwaukee Tool has led the industry with innovative solutions that redefine performance, productivity, and safety for the professional trades. Fueled by an unwavering commitment to its users, Milwaukee Tool pioneers breakthrough technologies, products, and services that empower tradespeople to excel in their work and return home safely each day. Milwaukee is dedicated to delivering a steady stream of advanced, trade-specific solutions from its global research, design and development facilities located across southeast Wisconsin.

Milwaukee® is a subsidiary of Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (TTI), a world leader in cordless technology. For more information about Milwaukee Tool, visit milwaukeetool.ca

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