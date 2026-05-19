INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Rocky Brands, Inc. - RCKY

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Rocky Brands, Inc. (“Rocky Brands” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RCKY). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Rocky Brands and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On April 28, 2026, Rocky Brands reported its first quarter 2026 financial results. Among other things, the Company disclosed net sales of $124.4 million, reflecting growth of 9.1% year-over-year, but reported gross margins of 36.5%, down from 41.2% in the prior-year period. The Company further reported net income of $1.3 million, compared to $4.9 million in the prior-year period. Rocky Brands attributed the decline in profitability primarily to higher tariff-related costs, which totaled approximately $7.1 million in the quarter. In addition, Rocky Brands disclosed that tariff-related impacts would extend further into the second quarter than previously expected. The Company stated that tariffs would be “split roughly 70-30 between Q1 and Q2 versus our prior view of 80-20,” and that improvement in profitability in the second quarter would be “not as meaningful as we anticipated at the start of the year.” The Company further indicated that it expects second quarter earnings per share to decline year-over-year.

On this news, Rocky Brands’ stock price fell $7.63 per share, or 17.4%, to close at $36.21 per share on April 29, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.