SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq – INM)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“InMed” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq – INM) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the sale of the Company to Mentari Therapeutics, Inc. InMed shareholders are expected to own approximately 1.51% of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether the InMed Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

If you own shares of InMed stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman by email at clients@brodsky-smith.com, visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/inmed-pharmaceuticals-inc-nasdaq-inm/, or call toll free 855-576-4847.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.