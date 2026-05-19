FORWARD AIR STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Forward Air Corporation on Behalf of Forward Air Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Forward Air (FWRD) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in Forward Air and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Forward Air Corporation (“Forward Air” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FWRD) on behalf of Forward Air stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Forward Air has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.





Investigation Details:

On May 7, 2026, Forward Air announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2026 and provided updates regarding a customer relationship and its strategic alternatives process. Among other disclosures, the Company reported operating revenues of $582.0 million, compared to $613.3 million during the same period in the prior year, representing a decline of 5.1%. Forward Air also reported a net loss of $40.2 million and a net loss attributable to the Company of $34.3 million, or $1.09 per diluted share.





In addition, Forward Air disclosed that it was “currently in active discussions with one of its largest customers” concerning “the transition of a significant portion of their business with the Company to other providers.” The Company further stated that the customer accounted for approximately $250 million of Forward Air’s revenue for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and was not a customer of the Company’s Less Than Truckload or Intermodal businesses.





Forward Air also provided an update concerning its strategic alternatives review process. The Company disclosed that the review involved “extensive negotiations and discussions with multiple parties,” but that “due to a variety of factors, including the developments in Forward Air’s relationship with the Customer, no actionable proposals for a sale of the Company were ultimately received.”





Following this news, the price of Forward Air shares declined by $7.46 per share, or approximately 43%, falling from $17.33 per share on May 7, 2026 to close at $9.87 per share on May 8, 2026.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Forward Air shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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