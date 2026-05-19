AMAYA BIG SKY CAPITAL ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF PROPOSED QUALIFYING TRANSACTION WITH FLIGHT FOOD & BEVERAGE PARTNERS

Vancouver, BC, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaya Big Sky Capital Corp. (“Amaya” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: AMYA.P) announces that the proposed business combination (the “Transaction”) with Flight Food & Beverage Partners Inc. (“Flight”) has been terminated by mutual consent of both the Company and Flight.

The parties have entered a mutual termination and release agreement dated May 19, 2026 which terminates the amended and restated business combination agreement dated October 2, 2025, as amended on October 29, 2025 and December 29, 2025 (the “Business Combination Agreement”), between Amaya, Flight, and 1515959 B.C. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amaya, as previously disclosed in the Company’s press releases dated September 19, 2024, December 17, 2024, October 2, 2025, and December 30, 2025. The transaction contemplated under the Business Combination Agreement was intended to constitute the “qualifying transaction” (as such term is defined in Policy 2.4 of the TSX-V) of the Company.

The Company will continue to evaluate and review alternative acquisition opportunities with a view to completing its qualifying transaction and will make further announcements with respect to these efforts in due course.

About Amaya Big Sky Capital Corp.

Amaya is a Capital Pool Company within the meaning of TSX-V Policy 2.4, has not commenced commercial operations, and has no assets other than cash.

For further information, please contact:

Ryan Hounjet, Director and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 403-542-6215

Forward Looking Statements and Disclaimers

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of Amaya with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions and includes information regarding: the Company continuing to evaluate and review alternative acquisition opportunities with a view to completing its qualifying transaction and the resumption of trading of the Company’s common shares and the timing thereof.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect management of Amaya’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Amaya believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the combined company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the Company’s ability to evaluate and review alternative acquisition opportunities with a view to completing its qualifying transaction; and other risks described in the Company’s publicly filed disclosure. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Amaya and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Amaya has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Amaya does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.