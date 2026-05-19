SEZL Investors Have Opportunity to Join Sezzle Inc. Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sezzle Inc. (“Sezzle” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SEZL) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Sezzle revealed in an SEC filing on April 9, 2026, that it had received correspondence from Karen Webster, a member of its Board of Directors who served on its Audit and Risk Committee, Compensation Committee, and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. According to the Company, Weber stated that "she resigned from her position as a member of the Company's Board of Directors (the ‘Board'), effective immediately." The Company added, "Ms. Webster stated in her letter that her resignation resulted from a growing difference in perspective with management concerning the Company's direction, key decisions, and governance." Based on this news, shares of Sezzle fell by more than 13.6% on the next day.

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We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

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CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com