HAGENS BERMAN ALERTS COTY INC. (COTY) INVESTORS: Newly Filed Class Action Expands Class Period to May 2025; Lead Plaintiff Deadline Remains May 22, 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National shareholder rights law firm Hagens Berman alerts Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) investors that a new securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

The newly filed litigation significantly expands the timeframe for recovery. The action is brought on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Coty common stock between May 7, 2025 and February 4, 2026, inclusive (the “Expanded Class Period”).

The firm urges investors in Coty who suffered significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm also encourages witnesses who may be able to assist in the investigation to contact its attorneys.

View our latest video summary of the allegations: youtu.be/jQoWASUHcgI

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 22, 2026

Expand Class Period: May 7, 2025 – Feb. 4, 2026

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/coty

Contact the Firm Now: COTY@hbsslaw.com

844-916-0895

Coty Inc. (COTY) Securities Class Action: The Expanded Class Period and Core Allegations

While the initial complaint filed against Coty focused on statements made in November 2025, the newly expanded litigation alleges that Coty’s campaign of misrepresentation began earlier, on May 7, 2025.

According to the lawsuit, on May 6, 2025, during post-market hours, Coty and its senior executives disseminated overwhelmingly positive material representations concerning the company's growth potential and operational health heading into fiscal year 2026. Management repeatedly assured the market that it possessed a strong innovation pipeline, predictable retail trends, and the operational discipline necessary to steadily improve fragrance and beauty sales.

In reality, the complaint alleges that throughout the Expanded Class Period, severe, structural headwinds were concealed from the investing public. Specifically, it is alleged that Coty failed to disclose that:

The Consumer Beauty market was severely underperforming and lagging behind competitors; Profit margins were being aggressively compressed by escalating, unsustainable marketing investments; and Prestige fragrance growth was experiencing a sharp, undisclosed deceleration.





The Truth Emerges

Investors began to learn the true state of Coty’s business through a series of sudden operational updates. On December 12, 2025, Coty abruptly announced the departure of its CEO, Sue Y. Nabi, without an adequate operational explanation, causing an immediate drop in share value.

The full extent of the operational collapse was laid bare after the market closed on February 4 and 5, 2026, when Coty announced its Q2 2026 financial results. The company revealed that operating income in its Consumer Beauty segment had plummeted by over 70% year-over-year, while Prestige operating income dropped over 18%. Compounding the shock, Coty completely withdrew its full-year fiscal 2026 EBITDA and free cash flow guidance, while acknowledging a severe lack of "operational discipline."

On this devastating news, the price of Coty common stock collapsed, falling roughly 22% from a closing price of $3.43 per share on February 4, 2026, to $2.66 per share on February 6, 2026, erasing hundreds of millions of dollars in shareholder value.

What This Means for Investors

The filing of the expanded complaint does not alter the upcoming May 22, 2026 deadline to seek appointment as Lead Plaintiff.

If you invested in Coty during the Expanded Class Period and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, submit your losses now »

If you’d like more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the Coty case and the firm’s investigation, read more »

“We’re investigating the extended period of alleged misrepresentations which is alleged to have harmed investors who bought into Coty’s growth narrative as early as spring of last year. ” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation of the pending claims.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Coty should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email COTY@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman’s team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.