DELLA Launches Memorial Day Sale With Up to 12% Off Energy-Efficient Cooling Solutions

LOS ANGELES, CA, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELLA today launched its Memorial Day Sale , offering limited-time savings on eligible home cooling systems as homeowners prepare for warmer summer weather. From now through May 26, customers can save 10% on orders over $300, save 12% on orders over $2,000, and earn double reward points on every purchase.





Addressing Hot Spots Ahead of Summer

With the summer of 2026 expected to bring prolonged heat, DELLA encourages homeowners to address hot spots in rooms like sunlit bedrooms, home offices, or converted garages before peak installation schedules. Planning ahead ensures installations can be completed efficiently and rooms remain comfortable during heatwaves.

Popular System Options for Different Homes

Single-Zone Units . 12,000 BTU units are suitable for bedrooms or home offices, while 18,000 BTU units can handle open-concept living areas or large studios.

12,000 BTU units are suitable for bedrooms or home offices, while 18,000 BTU units can handle open-concept living areas or large studios. Multi-Zone Systems. These systems let users cool only the rooms being used, helping reduce energy waste and lower monthly electricity costs.

Efficient Cooling for Lower Bills

DELLA’s 2026 lineup meets SEER2 standards, complying with Department of Energy testing under higher external static pressure. Upgrading to a SEER2 system during the Memorial Day Sale helps reduce electricity spikes compared to older window units or less efficient central air systems. Homeowners with multiple rooms or open layouts may notice more consistent cooling and potentially lower monthly energy costs, making long-term operation more affordable.

Options for Any Room

DELLA offers a range of installation options to suit different spaces and layouts. Ceiling cassette units fit modern living areas discreetly, ducted systems provide hidden airflow for multi-room coverage, and wall-mounted 12,000 BTU mini splits work well in bedrooms or offices. This flexibility allows homeowners to select solutions that match their room size, aesthetics, and usage patterns.

Plan Ahead for Comfort

Starting the sale on May 19 allows homeowners to research products, place orders, and schedule professional installations before the holiday weekend. Properly sized mini splits or multi-zone systems quickly bring rooms to the desired temperature and maintain it steadily throughout the day. Multi-zone setups allow independent control in bedrooms, living rooms, and offices, helping everyone stay comfortable during heatwaves without adjusting a single thermostat constantly.

About DELLA

DELLA provides energy-efficient heating and cooling solutions designed to help homeowners stay comfortable while managing energy costs. With a focus on mini splits (2-zone, 3-zone, and 4-zone), ducted systems, and smart home integration, DELLA delivers reliable and efficient home cooling solutions.