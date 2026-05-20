Deutsche Aircraft Signals Long-Term Commitment to Australia at RAAA Convention, Positioning D328eco® for Regional Connectivity Needs

Cairns, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iconic German regional aviation company Deutsche Aircraft is set to have a high-profile entry at the 2026 Regional Aviation Association of Australia (RAAA) Convention as it steps up engagement with the Australian regional aviation market next month in Cairns.

Deutsche Aircraft is the Type Certificate holder for the D328 series and the developer of the D328eco twin-engine regional airliner, which is the perfect fit for operators looking to meet the challenges of connecting Australian regional communities., which the company sees as the perfect fit for operators looking to meet the challenges of connecting Australian regional communities.

The company has identified the RAAA Convention as a cornerstone event for establishing its long-term footprint in the Australian and Oceania regional aviation market.

Nils Heuer, Director of Global Sales at Deutsche Aircraft, believes the RAAA Convention is crucial to fostering enduring relationships in a key strategic market for the company.

"Our first RAAA Convention marks an important step for Deutsche Aircraft in Australia and Oceania," Heuer says. "Australia is one of the most operationally demanding regional aviation environments anywhere in the world — and that is exactly where the D328eco can add real value. From connecting remote communities to supporting FIFO operations and thin regional routes, the operating environment in Australia requires aircraft that are flexible, reliable and efficient. Deutsche Aircraft has great respect for the operators in the region and we are committed to building long-term partnerships with industry stakeholders.”

A Right-Sized Solution for Australia’s Regional Aviation Sector

The 40-seater D328eco twin turboprop is positioned as a superior option for regional operators looking to replace ageing turboprop fleets and optimise network economics.

Fitted with SAF-compatible PW127XT-S turbines, the D328eco has a maximum cruise speed of 324 KTAS and a range of 655 NM. The aircraft also has a 800m STOL capability at 70% loading and is certified for unimproved runways. These capabilities are particularly relevant for Australia’s remote and infrastructure-constrained airfields.

"The D328eco has been developed with markets like Australia in mind: long distances, remote communities, variable weather conditions and a strong need for reliability and efficiency," Heuer states. "For many operators, the D328eco is a natural next step in replacing ageing turboprop fleets. It will reduce maintenance costs while improving operational reliability and passenger experience. I see the aircraft supporting both fleet renewal and long‑term growth in segments like FIFO.”

A Partnership-First Approach to Regional Connectivity

While showcasing the D328eco is a priority, Heuer believes that the 2026 RAAA Convention represents an even greater opportunity for the company. During the event, Deutsche Aircraft will actively engage with potential partners across the Australian aviation ecosystem, including maintenance, support and training providers.

"We are here to learn and share,” Heuer explains. “Delegates can expect honest, two‑way conversations, insights into where the D328eco programme is heading, and a strong willingness to listen to operator requirements. Our presence at the RAAA Convention reflects a long‑term commitment to the region, not just a one‑off appearance."

Regional aviation is the core focus of Deutsche Aircraft. The company believes that fleet renewal is not only about new aircraft, but also long-term network stability and economic resilience for the communities they serve.

"The RAAA Convention is a trusted forum where real operational challenges are discussed openly and constructively,” Heuer adds. “We are approaching Australia with a partnership mindset. Our team will be listening closely, learning continuously and committing for the long-term, with the ambition of becoming a trusted partner in Australia’s regional aviation future."

RAAA Convention 2026

Hundreds of delegates from the regional aviation industry will descend on the Cairns Convention Centre from 16-18 June for the biennial RAAA Convention, which is widely considered as a keystone event on the Australian regional aviation calendar.

The 2026 program will feature keynote speakers including federal Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government, Catherine King, and Shadow Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Bridget McKenzie.

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