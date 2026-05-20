VEEKTOMX VT101 Portable Charger Becomes a Popular Travel Essential with Built-in Cables and Fast Charging Design

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As travelers carry more electronic devices than ever before, portable charging convenience has become an essential part of modern travel. From smartphones and wireless earbuds to tablets and smartwatches, consumers are increasingly searching for the best power bank, travel essentials, and portable charger with built-in cable that can simplify charging while reducing travel clutter.

Responding to this growing demand, VEEKTOMX continues expanding its travel-friendly charging lineup with the VEEKTOMX VT101 Portable Charger, a compact 10000mAh power bank designed for convenient everyday and travel use.





Unlike traditional portable chargers that require users to carry separate charging cables, the VT101 integrates multiple built-in charging cables into a single compact device. The integrated design helps reduce cable clutter while supporting a wider range of devices commonly used during travel, including iPhone models, Samsung Galaxy devices, Android smartphones, earbuds, and smaller electronics.

As more travelers adopt minimalist packing habits, built-in cable portable chargers are becoming increasingly popular for reducing accessory dependence and simplifying mobile charging experiences.

Long-haul flights and airport layovers have also increased consumer demand for reliable portable power. During flights, smartphones often become the primary source of entertainment, communication, navigation, and mobile payments. However, many airplane seats still offer limited or inconsistent charging access, creating battery anxiety for travelers — especially during long travel days or international connections.

Group travel further increases charging challenges. When two or more people travel together, the number of devices multiplies quickly, while different charging interfaces can create cable conflicts and charging delays. Traditional power banks often only support one device at a time, making multi-device charging inconvenient during trips.

The VT101 was designed to address these real-world travel scenarios through integrated multi-cable charging and portable fast charging performance. Its built-in cable system supports multiple mainstream interfaces, helping travelers avoid carrying additional charging cords while improving convenience on the go.





According to VEEKTOMX, fast charging has also become more important than simply maximizing battery size. In travel environments such as airports, cafés, theme parks, shopping districts, and exhibitions, users often only have short periods of time to recharge devices. Fast charging allows travelers to quickly restore critical battery levels during short breaks between activities.

The VT101’s 10000mAh capacity was selected to balance portability and practical travel usage. While larger 20,000mAh power banks can become heavy and bulky, smaller-capacity chargers may not provide enough daily power support. The VT101 is designed to offer enough battery for day trips, long flights, and daily commuting while remaining lightweight, compact, and airline-friendly.

Beyond product functionality, VEEKTOMX continues building its brand around innovation, quality, and lifestyle-focused design. The company states that VEEKTOMX combines technology with modern lifestyles to create stylish, portable, and multifunctional power banks for home, work, and travel.

Before reaching consumers, VEEKTOMX products reportedly undergo extensive reliability testing, including:

84 product tests over 35 days

49 battery tests

9 mainboard tests

26 assembly tests









The company also reports that VEEKTOMX products are trusted by more than one million users worldwide.

As consumers continue searching for the most recommended power bank, fast charging power bank, and best portable charger with built-in cable, the VEEKTOMX VT101 reflects a growing trend toward practical charging solutions designed specifically for modern travel lifestyles.

For more information, visit VEEKTOMX Official Website.

Media Contact

Contact Person：Fiona Yang

Email：veektomx@veektomx.com

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