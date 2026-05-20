AI, energy and demographic shifts to redefine global business hubs

TORONTO, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five powerful forces - from AI driven workforce transformation to intensifying energy constraints – are set to redefine how companies choose, build, and operate locations worldwide, according to a new report from Colliers Global Occupier Services. Building Resilience: 5 Megatrends Redefining Corporate Real Estate uncovers rising pressure on established global business hubs, and presents strategies organizations can use to strengthen resilience and long-term competitiveness amid accelerating change.

The report is the first in-depth study of the sweeping technological, demographic and economic shifts poised to reshape global real estate in the decades ahead. Drawing on analysis from Colliers’ industry-leading research teams and insights from Colliers leaders across regions, the Outlook evaluates the readiness of companies to respond to these forces and provides strategic pathways to future-proof workplaces and portfolios.

The report identifies five distinct yet intertwined megatrends impacting real estate decisions:

AI-enabled workforces: The rapid integration of automation, analytics and AI into business functions is transforming workforce composition, decision-making and space requirements.

The rapid integration of automation, analytics and AI into business functions is transforming workforce composition, decision-making and space requirements. Seismic demographic shifts: Aging populations and skill shortages are accelerating the need for new workforce strategies and geographic talent planning.

Aging populations and skill shortages are accelerating the need for new workforce strategies and geographic talent planning. Energy scarcity and security: Power-intensive technologies and infrastructure limitations are intensifying competition for reliable, affordable energy, making energy access a critical location factor.

Power-intensive technologies and infrastructure limitations are intensifying competition for reliable, affordable energy, making energy access a critical location factor. Climate risks: More frequent extreme weather events and rising physical climate risks are necessitating investments in resiliency and reshaping the long-term viability of major hubs.

More frequent extreme weather events and rising physical climate risks are necessitating investments in resiliency and reshaping the long-term viability of major hubs. Shifting global order: The realignment of long-established trade patterns and economic corridors are redistributing growth, prompting companies to re-evaluate location strategies and supply chain dependencies.





“These megatrends will require businesses to fundamentally reassess the ways they plan, invest in and operationalise locations and workplaces,” said Andrew Hallissey, Chief Executive Officer, Global Occupier Services, Colliers. “As economies realign and climate and energy pose challenges to infrastructure, we believe it’s important to acknowledge the extent of the changes ahead and present a realistic picture of what the future of real estate will look like.”

“We’ve already seen how factors like access to the infrastructure and talent that power AI are changing what our clients look for when choosing locations to invest and grow for the long-term,” said Jodie Porier, President, Occupier Services, Americas, Colliers. “These demands will only accelerate as these forces are more firmly embedded in the economy, and should be integrated into planning and decision-making as we design the next generation of workplaces and economic hubs.”

The report also introduces a Resilience Radar, a visual tool illustrating the potential impact of each megatrend and how prepared companies are to respond. The Radar reveals that many organizations continue to grapple with constraints around energy and talent, while also adapting to emerging climate, geopolitical, and technology-driven pressures.

Despite these challenges, the research highlights clear opportunities for proactive organizations. Strategies such as flexible leasing structures, expanding remote workforces, investing in nature-based solutions and re-evaluating supply chain routes can help real estate owners and occupiers strengthen resilience and unlock long-term competitive advantages.

“We hope this research serves as a call to action, encouraging both businesses and providers of real estate and infrastructure to adopt policies, practices and technologies that will boost their resilience over the long term,” said Mike Davis, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Occupier Services, Colliers. “The changes we’re already seeing play out on the ground mean not responding is not an option.”

The full findings, including the interactive Resilience Radar, are available on Colliers’ Global Megatrends microsite.

For further details or to arrange interviews with the Colliers experts behind the report, please contact:

Media Contact

Andrea Cheung

Senior Manager, Global Integrated Communications

andrea.cheung@colliers.com

(416) 324-6402



About Colliers

Colliers is a global diversified professional services and investment management company operating through three industry-leading businesses: Commercial Real Estate, Engineering, and Investment Management. With greater than a 30-year track record of consistent growth and strong recurring cash flows, we scale complementary, high-value businesses that provide essential services across the full asset lifecycle. Our unique partnership philosophy empowers exceptional leaders, preserves our entrepreneurial culture, and ensures meaningful inside ownership — driving strong alignment and sustained value creation for our shareholders. With $5.7 billion in annual revenues, 24,000 professionals, and $109 billion in assets under management, Colliers is committed to accelerating the success of our clients, investors, and people worldwide. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com.

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