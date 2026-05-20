Visa Canada Brings Visa Street Soccer Park to Toronto

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TORONTO, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visa, the Official Payment Technology Partner of the FIFA World Cup 26™, today announced a $200K CAD contribution to the City of Toronto’s Soccer for All Legacy program and the installation and donation of a soccer pitch. The park was officially unveiled today at Nathan Phillips Square in collaboration with the City of Toronto.

The pop-up field transforms one of Toronto’s most iconic public spaces into a vibrant hub for sport, connection, and community, marking a key milestone in the lead-up to the FIFA World Cup 2026™. The Visa Street Soccer Park is part of Visa's broader partnership across North America with Street Soccer Canada/USA, which focuses on transforming underutilized spaces into inclusive hubs for play and community connection. With parks already open in U.S. host cities, Toronto marks the program's expansion into Canada.

Visa Street Soccer Park Highlights:

Open to the public at Nathan Phillips Square until July 19, with plans to relocate to a permanent city location following the tournament (details to be shared by the City of Toronto at a later date)

at Nathan Phillips Square until July 19, with plans to relocate to a permanent city location following the tournament (details to be shared by the City of Toronto at a later date) Two professional-grade mini pitches designed for long-term community use

designed for long-term community use Soccer-inspired art from a local Toronto illustrator surrounding the pitch



“The FIFA World Cup 2026™ is a global moment, but its impact is built locally in the communities that will host it,” said Michiel Wielhouwer, President and Country Manager, Visa Canada. “We’re proud to invest in and create spaces where the next generation can find their footing and help ensure that legacy continues long after the tournament.”

A Goal for the Community

Beyond the pitch, Visa Canada has donated $200K CAD to the City of Toronto's Soccer for All Legacy program, which supports access to free sport programming and resources in equity-deserving neighborhoods across the city for up to one year, helping remove barriers so more children and youth can get involved in the game.

At Nathan Phillips Square, programming for the Visa Street Soccer Park will be delivered by the City of Toronto, balancing structured community access with opportunities for informal public use. The schedule will include a mix of City programming, community organization bookings, and designated drop-in periods for pick-up soccer and casual play. A complete schedule will be available at toronto.ca/Mini-Pitches.

“This initiative represents what’s possible when we come together with a shared purpose,” said Olivia Chow, Mayor of Toronto. “We are grateful for Visa’s partnership in helping bring this space to life and support the City of Toronto’s Soccer for All Legacy program. As we look ahead to the FIFA World Cup 2026™, this park will help inspire more young people to get involved in the game and enjoy the benefits of sport right here in Toronto.”

Tap In to Impact

Through Visa’s global Tap In campaign, Visa is taking the energy of the FIFA World Cup™ and turning it into economic impact that directly supports small businesses, creators, and communities across host countries.

With Tap In to Impact, Visa is contributing $275K CAD to non-profit organizations in each host country. In Canada, Visa is teaming up with Futurpreneur to support young entrepreneurs, mentors, and community builders across the country.

The Art of the Game

Behind every great community is a small business and behind every great piece of art is an entrepreneur with a vision. The Visa Street Soccer Park at Nathan Phillips Square will spotlight Toronto-based illustrator, Daria Domnikova’s work around the field. Daria’s art will also be featured in Visa’s first ever global football-inspired art collection. Bringing together independent creators from around the world, the collection celebrates the creativity and determination that artists and athletes share.

Learn more about Tap In

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions, and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable, and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses, and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.ca.

Media contact

Tracy Truong, canadamediainquiries@visa.com