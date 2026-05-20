Jatagan Security Launches Vertically Integrated AI Security Platform, Delivering 99.9%+ Crime Prevention Rate

Sacramento, CA , May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jatagan Security, a leading provider of proactive outdoor security solutions, today announced the launch of its fully vertically integrated security platform. By unifying proprietary hardware, AI-driven monitoring, and a dedicated in-house operations center under one roof, the platform has achieved a documented 99.9%+ crime prevention success rate across protected client sites.

Unlike conventional security services that rely on third-party hardware and reactive alarm response, Jatagan designs, deploys, and operates every layer of its security stack. At the core is AI-Augmented HDM℠ (Human Detecting & Monitoring) — proprietary technology that combines machine-learning threat detection with two trained human agents to identify intruders in real time and intervene before incidents occur.





Jatagan Security

Jatagan's platform also includes:

Redundant Live Monitoring System™ — always-on, failover-protected surveillance with two agents per camera and a zero blind-spot downtime

Range-Boosted AI Camera System™ — long-range threat detection optimized for sprawling outdoor sites

Mobile Guard™, Pole Guard™, Mounted Guard™, and Satellite Guard™ — rapidly deployable units for job sites, utilities, and remote locations without existing infrastructure

“The traditional security industry is built on AI alerts that notify you after a crime has already happened,” said Dr. Tom Wong, President of Jatagan Security. “We built Jatagan the opposite way — to prevent crime before it starts by having two human agents actively detecting and monitoring in conjunction with AI. Owning the full stack, from the camera to the cloud to the live operator, is what makes a 99.9%+ prevention rate possible.”

The platform is purpose-built for construction sites, utilities and critical infrastructure, vacant commercial properties, agricultural operations, schools and cultural institutions, and remote locations where traditional security falls short.

“Amazing Service. Would highly recommend. We have used Jatagan Security for the past 5 years on all our new construction multifamily projects. On our last project, Jatagan Security prevented 39 incidents, averaging two incidents stopped per month over the 17 months of construction.” – Nia S., Senior Construction Manager at AHDC Inc. / Ideal Capital Group.“Jatagan is rolling out the platform to clients across California and expanding nationally throughout 2026.

To schedule a site assessment or request platform details, visit https://jatagan.com or call (800) 896-9150.

About Jatagan Security

Jatagan Security is a Sacramento-based provider of vertically integrated outdoor security solutions serving construction, industrial, agricultural, and commercial clients across Northern California, including Sacramento and the Bay Area. Through proprietary AI-powered cameras, redundant live monitoring, and rapidly deployable mobile platforms, Jatagan delivers a documented 99.9%+ crime prevention success rate. For more information, visit https://jatagan.com.

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Media Contact

Feliz Granados

info@jatagan.com

(800) 896-9150

https://jatagan.com/





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