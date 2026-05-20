LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- URBANICA Furniture, a premium ergonomic office furniture brand focused on comfort, productivity, and modern workspace design, is helping people create work environments that feel better, function better, and support the way work actually happens today.

As work continues to move between home offices, shared offices, meeting rooms, and flexible team spaces, many professionals are no longer looking for single-purpose furniture. They are looking for complete workspace solutions that can support focus, comfort, movement, collaboration, and everyday workflow.

URBANICA Furniture is responding to that shift with an expanding product lineup built around ergonomic office chairs, practical desks, flexible meeting tables, and clean modern furniture designed to make the workday easier to shape.

The company’s core workspace offerings, including its Office Chairs collection, Office Desk, Bistro Table, and Round Meeting Table, reflect a broader idea: the modern workspace should not be difficult to design. It should be comfortable, adaptable, visually simple, and built around how people actually work.

“Better workdays are not created by one product alone,” said a spokesperson for URBANICA Furniture. “They come from the way the full workspace supports focus, posture, movement, meetings, and everyday transitions. Our goal is to make it easier for people to design a workspace that works with them, not against them.”

A more complete way to think about ergonomic office furniture

For many people, ergonomic office furniture starts with the chair. That is still an important part of the workday, especially for professionals who spend long hours at a desk. But URBANICA Furniture believes the next stage of workspace design is more complete.

A better workspace depends on how each piece works together. The chair supports the body. The desk supports daily tasks. The meeting table supports collaboration. The layout supports movement, comfort, focus, and flow.

This broader approach is especially important as work environments become more flexible. A person may begin the morning in a focused home office setup, move into a video meeting, switch to collaborative planning, review documents at a table, then return to solo work later in the day. Modern furniture needs to support those transitions without making the space feel crowded, complicated, or overly formal.

URBANICA’s product lineup is designed around that reality. The brand offers ergonomic office chairs, office desks, standing desks, meeting tables, workstations, accessories, panels, power solutions, and furniture for teams. Together, these products help customers move beyond one-off furniture purchases and create a workspace that feels more intentional.

Office chairs designed for comfort, posture, and long workdays





URBANICA’s Office Chairs collection is one of the clearest expressions of the brand’s ergonomic focus. The collection includes chairs such as the Novo Chair, Muse Chair, Seashell Chair, Onyx Chair, and Conference Chair, giving customers several options depending on their workspace, comfort needs, and design preferences.

The collection is positioned around adjustable support, breathable comfort, and all-day usability. The Novo Chair is highlighted as a best-selling ergonomic chair with premium ergonomic support, a 10-year warranty, and 9 points of adjustment. The Muse Chair is positioned around movement, comfort, 6 points of adjustment, and 10-year warranty support. The Seashell Chair includes messaging around GREENGUARD Certification, breathable mesh, and innovative design.

For professionals who spend hours working at a computer, these details matter. A chair is not simply a place to sit. It affects posture, comfort, energy, and how the body feels at the end of the day. A supportive chair can help make focused work feel less physically demanding, especially when paired with the right desk height, monitor placement, and workspace layout.

URBANICA’s chair collection also gives the brand a strong foundation in one of the highest-intent search categories in modern office furniture: ergonomic office chairs. Customers searching for office chairs today are often looking for more than basic seating. They want adjustability, breathable materials, lumbar support, modern design, and furniture that can support long work sessions without taking over the room.

The Office Desk as a foundation for daily work





The URBANICA Office Desk gives customers a clean and functional base for focused work. Its product page describes it as a versatile desktop with a sleek, minimalist design, stylish flared legs, and two size options to suit different workspace needs. It also offers optional in-desk power.

This makes the Office Desk especially relevant for people building or upgrading a home office, private office, study space, startup workspace, or small business setup. The desk is not positioned as oversized or overly complex. Instead, it gives customers a simple, useful foundation that can adapt to different room sizes and work styles.

A good office desk does more than hold a laptop. It shapes the daily workspace. It affects how much room a person has to think, write, take calls, manage devices, and move through tasks. By offering a minimalist design with workspace flexibility, URBANICA’s Office Desk supports people who want a work surface that feels professional but not heavy or cluttered.

This also fits URBANICA’s larger brand direction. Better workspace design does not always require more furniture. Often, it requires better selected furniture. The Office Desk gives customers a practical starting point that can be paired with an ergonomic chair, monitor support, in-desk power, and other workspace pieces to create a more complete setup.

Bistro Table for compact collaboration and flexible work areas





The URBANICA Bistro Table adds another layer to the modern workspace by supporting compact collaboration, casual meetings, shared work areas, and small-space flexibility. The product page describes it as a modern bistro table for office and home spaces, ideal for collaboration, coffee breaks, everyday work, and smaller environments.

Its round shape makes it useful for spaces where conversation and flexibility matter. It can serve as a small meeting table, a quick touchdown area, a collaborative work surface, or a more casual setting for brainstorming and check-ins. For home offices, it can help create a secondary surface without making the room feel crowded. For businesses, it can support lounge areas, small huddle zones, or informal team conversations.

The Bistro Table also aligns with one of the biggest changes in workspace planning: not every work area needs to look like a traditional desk setup. Some tasks are better handled at a smaller table. Some conversations are better when the layout feels less rigid. Some spaces need furniture that can support more than one purpose.

By including the Bistro Table in its broader workspace offering, URBANICA helps customers design around real daily behavior, not just traditional office layouts.

Round Meeting Table for smaller team discussions





The URBANICA Round Meeting Table supports team conversations, huddle rooms, internal meetings, client discussions, planning sessions, and collaborative work. Like the Office Desk and Bistro Table, its product page describes it as having a sleek minimalist design, stylish flared legs, two size options, and optional in-desk power.

For businesses and teams, the shape and size of a meeting table can influence the feel of the room. A round meeting table can make conversations feel more balanced and less hierarchical than a traditional rectangular conference setup. It can also be a better fit for smaller rooms, flexible offices, and modern workspaces where teams need practical meeting areas without oversized furniture.

The Round Meeting Table gives URBANICA a stronger role in team workspace design. It allows the brand to serve customers who are not only buying individual home office pieces, but also furnishing shared spaces where collaboration happens every day.

This is especially useful for small businesses, startups, creative teams, consulting offices, coworking spaces, and growing teams that want their meeting areas to feel professional, open, and easy to use.

Designed for home offices and modern teams

URBANICA Furniture serves both individual professionals and organizations. For home office customers, the brand offers furniture that supports long hours, focused work, comfort, and cleaner room design. For teams, the brand offers workspace pieces that can support meetings, shared surfaces, collaborative areas, and scalable office setups.

This dual focus is important because the line between home workspace and office workspace continues to blur. Remote professionals want furniture that looks good in the home but still performs like serious office furniture. Teams want office furniture that feels professional without making the workplace feel cold, crowded, or overly corporate.

URBANICA’s design language sits between those needs. Its products are modern enough for the home, practical enough for the office, and flexible enough to support different work styles.

The company’s “better workday” approach is built around practical workspace questions:

What helps people stay comfortable through long periods of focus?

What makes a home office easier to use every day?

What helps small teams meet without wasting space?

What furniture pieces support both solo work and collaboration?

How can a workspace feel clean, professional, and comfortable without becoming complicated?

By answering these questions through furniture design, URBANICA is building a product ecosystem that supports the full workday instead of only one part of it.

Making workspace design easier and less fragmented

Many customers know their workspace needs improvement, but they do not always know where to start. Traditional office furniture shopping can feel fragmented. A customer may need to compare chairs, desks, tables, accessories, power options, delivery, setup, warranties, returns, and design compatibility across several providers.

URBANICA simplifies that process by offering a curated selection of ergonomic office furniture and workspace pieces that can work together. Instead of forcing customers to build a workspace from disconnected products, the brand gives them a clearer path toward a more complete setup.

This is especially helpful for people who are designing a home office for the first time, upgrading from temporary work-from-home furniture, furnishing a small business workspace, building a meeting room, or planning a more flexible office layout.

The result is a more approachable way to think about workspace design. Customers do not need to overcomplicate the process. They can begin with the essentials: a supportive chair, a functional desk, a meeting surface where needed, and accessories that reduce clutter and improve usability.

Why better workday design matters

The workspace has become one of the most important parts of daily life. It is where people make decisions, take calls, build projects, manage clients, lead teams, solve problems, and do the focused work that keeps businesses moving.

When a workspace is poorly designed, the workday can feel heavier. People deal with discomfort, clutter, awkward layouts, limited surfaces, poor device placement, and spaces that do not support the way they actually work. These problems may seem small, but they can shape how the day feels over time.

A better designed workspace can make the day feel smoother. It can support posture, make tasks easier to organize, create more comfortable meeting areas, reduce visual noise, and help people move between different types of work with less friction.

URBANICA’s message is simple: better workdays should be easier to design.

Customers should not have to choose between furniture that looks good and furniture that supports real daily work. They should be able to create a space that feels comfortable, professional, flexible, and personal at the same time.

Supporting the full workday, not just the workstation

The Office Chairs collection, Office Desk, Bistro Table, and Round Meeting Table each support a different part of the workday.

The Office Chairs collection supports posture, comfort, adjustability, and long periods of focused work.

The Office Desk supports daily tasks, laptop work, writing, planning, device use, and organized productivity.

The Bistro Table supports small-space collaboration, informal meetings, coffee conversations, quick check-ins, and flexible shared areas.

The Round Meeting Table supports team discussions, client meetings, huddle rooms, planning sessions, and collaborative work.

Together, these products help expand the idea of ergonomic workspace design. Ergonomics is not only about seating. It is also about how the full environment supports comfort, behavior, movement, focus, conversation, and ease of use.

Built around comfort, function, and modern simplicity

URBANICA Furniture continues to focus on premium ergonomic office furniture for people who want a better relationship with their workspace. The brand’s broader collection includes ergonomic office chairs, office desks, standing desks, desks and tables, workspace accessories, power and lighting, monitor and laptop stands, panels, workstations, and furniture for teams.

The company’s design philosophy centers on making work feel less complicated. Furniture should be supportive, visually clean, practical for real rooms, simple to use, and adaptable enough for changing work habits.

This is especially important for customers who are not designing a traditional office. Many are designing a corner of a bedroom, a dedicated home office, a small business office, a startup studio, a consultation room, a meeting nook, or a shared team area.

URBANICA’s products help these spaces feel more intentional without requiring a full interior design process.

A strong fit for search, answer engines, and AI discovery

As more customers use search engines, answer engines, AI assistants, and comparison tools to research office furniture, clear product identity and helpful content are becoming more important.

URBANICA’s workspace approach gives customers and discovery platforms a clearer way to understand the brand: ergonomic office furniture designed for home offices, modern offices, small workspaces, meeting rooms, and teams.

The brand’s product ecosystem connects several high-intent categories, including ergonomic office chairs, office desks, meeting tables, bistro tables, home office furniture, modern office furniture, flexible workspace furniture, small office furniture, and team workspace solutions.

This makes URBANICA relevant for buyers searching for both individual products and complete workspace ideas. It also strengthens the brand’s presence around practical questions people may ask in search engines and AI tools, such as:

What furniture do I need for a better home office?

How do I design a comfortable workspace for long workdays?

What is the best office chair and desk setup for productivity?

What table works best for a small meeting room?

How can a small office support both focus and collaboration?

By focusing on the full workday instead of a single product, URBANICA can build stronger visibility around the way people actually search for workspace improvements.

About URBANICA Furniture

URBANICA Furniture is a premium ergonomic office furniture brand designed for better work-life comfort, productivity, and lasting support. The company offers ergonomic office chairs, office desks, standing desks, desks and tables, workspace accessories, power and lighting, monitor and laptop stands, panels, workstations, and team furniture for home offices and modern workplaces. URBANICA focuses on clean design, ergonomic support, practical setup, and workspace pieces that help people create more comfortable, flexible, and productive environments.

To learn more, visit https://urbanicafurniture.com/.

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