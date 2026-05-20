London Basin Company Leads Shift to Statement Sinks as British Designers Embrace Countertop Basins

London, Greater London , May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A growing number of British homeowners and interior designers are moving away from traditional built-in basins in favour of countertop designs, and London Basin Company is leading the way. The shift represents a fundamental change in how UK homeowners approach bathroom design, embracing bolder, more expressive choices that treat the bathroom as a space worthy of the same design consideration as living rooms and kitchens.

Interior designers report that countertop basins , also known as vessel sinks or sit-on basins, have become one of the most requested features in bathroom renovations, with demand accelerating significantly over the past two years as homeowners seek to create distinctive, hotel-inspired spaces in their own homes.

The Appeal of Countertop Design

Unlike traditional undermount or inset basins that sit flush with or below the countertop surface, countertop basins sit proud on top of the vanity unit or counter, creating an immediate focal point and architectural interest.

“The basin has historically been treated as a purely functional element that should blend into the background,” explains Anna, co-founder of London Basin Company. “What we’re seeing now is a complete reversal of that thinking. Homeowners want their basins to be statement pieces, objects of beauty that express personality and elevate the entire room.”

This design philosophy aligns with broader interior trends toward maximalism, pattern, and the personalisation of every room in the home. A countertop basin creates a sculptural element that draws the eye, particularly when crafted from beautiful materials or featuring distinctive patterns and colours, a three-dimensional quality that flat, integrated designs simply cannot achieve.

Practical Advantages

While visual appeal drives much of the interest in countertop basins, practical considerations also favour this approach. The sit-on nature of countertop basins makes them easier to clean around, and should replacement ever be necessary, the basin can be swapped without replacing the entire vanity unit.

Countertop basins can also make small bathrooms feel larger. The visible gap between the basin and wall creates a sense of space and lightness that solid, integrated units lack, an effect that becomes even more pronounced when paired with wall-mounted taps and accessories.

Installation flexibility is another advantage, allowing homeowners to pair basins with bespoke vanity units and create truly custom configurations suited to their specific space.

A Long-Term Investment

“When you consider that a beautiful countertop basin can last decades and fundamentally transforms how a bathroom feels,” notes Nathalie, co-founder of London Basin Company. “We work with clients who view their bathroom basin the same way they’d view an investment piece of furniture – something chosen carefully, crafted beautifully, and valued for years.”

London Basin Company basins are incredibly durable and, with the correct care, will last for many years. Made from the finest kaolin porcelain clay, each basin undergoes an intricate process of carving and pattern application before being fired three times at exceptionally high temperatures. This vitrifies the porcelain, creating a hard-wearing, non-porous surface designed to withstand the rigours of everyday use.

The flexibility to update surrounding elements – vanity unit, taps, or wall colour – while retaining the basin also creates long-term value.



London Basin Company

Style Choices

London Basin Company's basin collections span a remarkable breadth of style, ensuring there is a design to suit every bathroom and every taste. For those drawn to decorative, pattern-led pieces, the Chinoiserie collection features tropical birds, flowers, and elaborate garden scenes rendered in vivid colour, while Modern Orient brings bold Eastern-influenced designs with rich, warm tones. Blue & White offers timeless elegance rooted in traditional porcelain artistry, and Regal Porcelain and Moorish collections add further depth for those seeking something more ornate.

For homeowners who prefer a quieter aesthetic, the Neutrals and Celadon ranges offer refined, understated beauty, and the Playful Pastels collection sits between the two worlds, gently colourful without demanding attention. The Glass & Crystal collection rounds out the range with a contemporary, luminous option suited to sleek, modern interiors.



London Basin Company

More than just basins

London Basin Company also offers a beautifully curated collection of vanity units , taps, and mirrors, thoughtfully designed to complement its distinctive basins. Available in a wide range of styles, materials, and finishes, each piece is crafted to bring cohesion and character to your space.

Whether you are creating a bold statement cloakroom or a serene, luxurious bathroom retreat, the collection allows you to complete the entire look with ease. By combining artisanal craftsmanship with elegant, considered design, London Basin Company makes it simple to create a perfectly coordinated interior without the need to source products from multiple suppliers.

About London Basin Company

London Basin Company specialises in luxury handcrafted countertop basins, vanity units, and bathroom accessories. Founded by mother and daughter Anna and Nathalie, the brand creates distinctive bathroom pieces inspired by global travel, fabric archives, wallpaper designs, and decorative antiques. With a showroom at the Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour, London Basin Company serves homeowners, interior designers, and property developers across the UK and internationally.

More insights into the brand’s story are available on its page about London Basin Company .

For more information, visit www.londonbasincompany.com ###

Media Contact

London Basin Company

First Floor, Design Centre East, Unit 114a, London, SW10 0XF

+44 (0) 208 749 1267

https://www.londonbasincompany.com/

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