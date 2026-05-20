DutyFreeDeal.com Announces Its Integration Within Duty Free Zone Group, Strengthening Global Duty-Free Food Distribution Through DutyFreeFood.com

LAREDO, Texas, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DutyFreeDeal.com today announced that it is part of Duty Free Zone Group, a growing international platform focused on duty-free commerce, wholesale distribution, and cross-border supply solutions. As part of the group’s continued expansion, DutyFreeFood.com, one of its key subsidiaries, plays a central role as an official distributor of food and beverage products for the duty-free, travel retail, wholesale, hospitality, and international trade sectors.

DutyFreeFood.com specializes in the sourcing, distribution, and supply of branded food and beverage products to duty-free operators, retailers, wholesalers, hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airports, border shops, and international buyers. The company’s portfolio includes access to some of the world’s most recognized consumer brands, including Mondelez, Coca-Cola, Corona, and other major food and beverage names.

Through its connection with Duty Free Zone Group, DutyFreeDeal.com benefits from a broader commercial ecosystem designed to connect buyers, distributors, suppliers, and retailers within the global duty-free and wholesale markets.

“Duty Free Zone Group was created to bring structure, reliability, and international reach to the duty-free and wholesale distribution space,” said Ruiz Cardona Roberney of Duty Free Zone Group. “With DutyFreeDeal.com and DutyFreeFood.com working together within the same group, we are able to offer clients a stronger platform for product access, brand distribution, logistics coordination, and international trade opportunities.”

A Strategic Platform for Duty-Free and Wholesale Commerce

DutyFreeDeal.com serves as a commercial gateway for duty-free products, promotional opportunities, special offers, and wholesale trade connections. As part of Duty Free Zone Group, the platform is positioned to support a wide range of buyers looking for quality products, competitive pricing, and reliable sourcing channels.

DutyFreeFood.com complements this mission by focusing specifically on food and beverage distribution. Its role as an official distributor allows the company to serve businesses seeking trusted supply of branded products for resale, travel retail, hospitality, catering, and international distribution.

The company’s offering includes categories such as:

Food and grocery products, beverages, confectionery, snacks, branded packaged goods, hospitality supply items, travel retail products, promotional products, and wholesale food and beverage solutions.

Official Distribution of International Brands

DutyFreeFood.com works with recognized food and beverage products that are in demand across international markets. Its distribution portfolio includes well-known brands such as Mondelez, Coca-Cola, Corona, and other major consumer products.

The company focuses on providing professional distribution services that support product availability, market access, supply chain efficiency, and buyer confidence. By working within the Duty Free Zone Group structure, DutyFreeFood.com is able to offer a more complete solution for clients requiring international product sourcing and dependable commercial support.

“Food and beverage products are among the strongest categories in duty-free, travel retail, and wholesale trade,” said Luis Cardona Roberney. “DutyFreeFood.com was developed to meet that demand with a professional distribution model, recognized brands, and a client-focused approach.”

Serving Multiple International Markets

DutyFreeFood.com supports a broad customer base that may include:

Duty-free shops, airport retailers, cruise and ferry operators, airlines, border stores, hotels, resorts, restaurants, cafés, wholesalers, importers, exporters, supermarkets, convenience stores, distributors, event suppliers, and institutional buyers.

The company aims to simplify the sourcing process for buyers by providing access to branded goods, coordinated supply solutions, and support for international orders. This makes DutyFreeFood.com an important part of Duty Free Zone Group’s long-term strategy to become a trusted name in duty-free and wholesale commerce.

A Growing Group With a Clear Vision

Duty Free Zone Group is building a network of specialized platforms and subsidiaries designed to serve different areas of the duty-free and international trade industry. DutyFreeDeal.com supports commercial visibility and deal opportunities, while DutyFreeFood.com focuses on branded food and beverage distribution.

Together, these platforms help the group deliver a more complete value proposition to clients, suppliers, and partners.

The group’s mission is to provide:

Reliable sourcing, international distribution support, competitive wholesale opportunities, trusted brand access, efficient communication between buyers and suppliers, and long-term commercial partnerships.

Commitment to Quality, Trust, and International Growth

As global demand for duty-free and wholesale products continues to grow, Duty Free Zone Group remains committed to expanding its network, strengthening supplier relationships, and improving access to trusted consumer goods.

DutyFreeDeal.com and DutyFreeFood.com are part of this broader commitment. By combining digital commerce, distribution expertise, and international market knowledge, the group is positioning itself as a valuable partner for companies operating in the duty-free, food, beverage, hospitality, and wholesale sectors.

“Trust is essential in international trade,” added Luis Cardona Roberney. “Our goal is to make Duty Free Zone Group a recognized and respected name for buyers and partners who need dependable access to quality products and professional service.”

About DutyFreeDeal.com

DutyFreeDeal.com is part of Duty Free Zone Group and serves as a platform dedicated to duty-free commerce, wholesale opportunities, product deals, and international trade connections. The platform supports buyers, suppliers, distributors, and commercial partners seeking access to duty-free and wholesale products across multiple categories.

About DutyFreeFood.com

DutyFreeFood.com is a subsidiary of Duty Free Zone Group and an official distributor of food and beverage products. The company supplies branded products, including recognized names such as Kraft, Coca-Cola, Corona, and others, to clients in the duty-free, wholesale, hospitality, travel retail, and international trade markets.

About Duty Free Zone Group

Duty Free Zone Group is an international business group focused on duty-free commerce, wholesale distribution, food and beverage supply, and global trade solutions. Through its platforms and subsidiaries, including DutyFreeDeal.com and DutyFreeFood.com, the group connects buyers, suppliers, and commercial partners with reliable sourcing and distribution opportunities.

Media Contact

Duty Free Zone Group

Attn: Luis Cardona Roberney

Email: request@dutyfreedeal.com

Website: DutyFreeDeal.com

Subsidiary Website: DutyFreeFood.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8091a779-43c0-4c01-a26f-285be8a1801f