IBA launches Rhodotron® LITE, a new low‑power X‑ray accelerator expanding access to sustainable irradiation solutions

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, May 20, 2026 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and electron beam and X-ray solutions for industrial advanced irradiation, announced today the launch of Rhodotron® LITE, a new low-power X-ray accelerator. This launch expands IBA’s industrial X-ray portfolio into the low-capacity segment, enabling a broader range of operators to access X-ray irradiation technology at a time when supply security, operational flexibility and long-term sustainability are becoming increasingly strategic for sterilisation and food irradiation value chains.

Designed for small to medium throughput, Rhodotron® LITE is positioned to be competitive with gamma irradiation centres in the 1 to 1.5 MCi cobalt‑60 range, corresponding to annual processing volumes of approximately 10,000 to 20,000 pallets of medical devices. It is also well suited for food irradiation thanks to its flexible beam‑energy design, enabling operation at 5 and 7 MeV to accommodate different market regulations.

The solution is designed for small irradiation service centres looking to complement existing capacity or replace ageing cobalt‑60 assets, as well as for medical device and other manufacturers seeking to bring X‑ray sterilisation in-house. On-site processing can help reduce transportation and inventory buffers, strengthen quality control and shorten lead times for products that require validated irradiation.

The launch directly responds to the global cobalt‑60 supply constraints affecting the irradiation industry. By providing a robust X‑ray alternative tailored to lower-throughput applications, IBA helps medical device manufacturers and irradiation service providers secure predictable processing for medical, food and other industrial products—without reliance on radioisotope availability.

Leveraging decades of accelerator expertise, the new system brings IBA Industrial’s proven technology to customers who need a right-sized solution for lower-capacity irradiation programmes.

Thomas Servais, President of IBA Industrial, added: “With Rhodotron® LITE, we are extending industrial X ray irradiation into the small irradiation service centres segment. The new accelerator opens the door for new entrants and existing gamma users to adopt X ray technology, strengthening their operations with a reliable, flexible alternative across a wide range of applications. It is a pragmatic answer to cobalt‑60 constraints and to growing expectations for resilience and sustainability—helping customers gain more control over lead times, planning and long-term costs."

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About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered to be one of the most advanced forms of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,300 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

CONTACTS

Nathalie van Ypersele

Head of Communication and Sustainability

+32 10 475 890

communication@iba-group.com

Daniel Ernult

Corporate Communication Manager

+32 10 475 890

communication@iba-group.com

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