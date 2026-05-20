VALLOUREC WINS MAJOR LINE PIPE ORDERS FROM EXXONMOBIL IN GUYANA AND INVESTS IN PROXXIMA™ RESIN SYSTEMS WITH GDLX™ SUBSEA INSULATION CAPABILITIES IN BRAZIL

Meudon, on May 20, 2026 – Vallourec, a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy industry, announces two additional line pipe orders from ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL) under the long-term agreement signed in 2021, further strengthening the long-standing relationship between the two companies.

Under these contracts, Vallourec will deliver coated line pipe for EMGL’s deepwater Hammerhead and Longtail projects, both located in the Stabroek Block.



The combined scope includes the supply of more than 145 km of line pipe, representing approximately 40,000 metric tons, of which 90 km (22,000 metric tons) will be insulated with ExxonMobil’s Proxxima™ resin systems with GDLX™ subsea insulation technology. The contracts also include the application of anticorrosion coatings as well as pipes cladded with Corrosion Resistant Alloy (CRA) weld overlay.



Vallourec has become the first licensee of ProxximaTM resin systems with GDLXTM subsea insulation technology, licensed by ExxonMobil to commercially deploy the technology. To support this development, the Group will invest in an upgrade of its Vallourec Coating Solutions plant, based in Serra, Espírito Santo, Brazil.



ProxximaTM resin systems with GDLXTM subsea insulation technology delivers enhanced thermal performance compared with conventional insulation systems. Its single-layer molded design can be applied directly to bare steel, enabling faster pipe insulation turnaround time. The insulation offers enhanced cool-down times, helping operators reduce operational costs associated with mitigation measures such as inhibitor injection or dead-oil circulation during extended shutdowns.



Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Vallourec, commented:“These new contracts further reinforce Vallourec’s strategic positioning as a key supplier to ExxonMobil Guyana Limited. Combined with our investment in Proxxima™ resin systems with GDLX™ subsea insulation technology, these contracts demonstrate our ability to deliver high value-added, innovative solutions to our customers, particularly in the field of advanced thermal insulation. Leveraging our industrial footprint in Brazil, these projects highlight not only the operational excellence of our teams but also the strength of our fully integrated industrial value chain—from production to premium finishing and coating capabilities.”



Proxxima™ is a trademark of Exxon Mobil Corporation and GDLX™ is a trademark of Bayou Holdco, Inc., each used with the permission of their respective owners.

About Vallourec



Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand- in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.



Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1



For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:

Daniel Thomson

Tel: +44(0)75 91 83 74 05

daniel.thomson@vallourec.com

Individual shareholders:

Toll Free number (From France): 0 805 65 10 10

actionnaires@vallourec.com



Press relations: Taddeo

Romain Grière

Tel: +33 (0) 7 86 53 17 29

Tel: + 1 718 421 8374

romain.griere@taddeo.fr



Nicolas Escoulan

Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74

nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr

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