Lochem, 20 May 2026

Start and update of share buy-back programme ForFarmers

ForFarmers N.V. (ForFarmers) has repurchased 82,377 shares in the period from 13 May 2026 through 19 May 2026.

The shares were repurchased at an average price of €6.41 per share, for a total amount of €527,672. These repurchases were made in accordance with the authorisation granted by the ForFarmers Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 16 April 2026. The authorisation concerns the buy-back of shares for ForFarmers to fulfil its obligations arising from (depositary receipts for) share-related incentive schemes. It concerns a maximum of 300,000 shares, for a maximum amount of €2,200,000.

More information about the share buy-back programme is available on the ForFarmers website www.forfarmersgroup.eu/en.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information in the sense of Article 7 paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Download the weekly report regarding progress of share buy-back programme (including the individual transactions).

Note to the editor:

ForFarmers, Ilse Niehof-Duivelshof, T: +31 (0) 573 28 88 00

Company profile ForFarmers N.V.

ForFarmers N.V. (ForFarmers) is a leading player in Europe, offering complete feed solutions for (organic) livestock farming and with annual sales of over 10 million tonnes of animal feed. With its mission statement ‘For the Future of Farming’, ForFarmers is committed to future-proof farming and making the agricultural sector even more sustainable. The company has production operations in the Netherlands (where the head office is located), Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom, and exports to various countries within and outside Europe. ForFarmers employs around 3,000 people and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

ForFarmers N.V., P.O. Box 91, 7240 AB Lochem

T: +31 (0)573 28 88 00 – info@forfarmers.eu – www.forfarmersgroup.eu

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains forward-looking statements that include ForFarmers' regulatory capital and liquidity positions under certain specified scenarios. In addition, forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements containing words such as ''intends'', ''expects'', ''takes into account'', ''aims at'', ''has the plan'', ''estimates'' and words of similar purport. These statements concern or may affect future matters, such as ForFarmers' future financial results, business plans and current strategies. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from the expected future results or performance implicitly or explicitly contained in forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause, or contribute to, differences in current expectations include, but are not limited to: developments in legislation, technology, taxation, case law and regulations, fluctuations in stock prices, legal proceedings, investigations by regulators, competitive conditions, and general economic conditions. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect any forward-looking statement or the actual results of ForFarmers are discussed in the latest published annual report. The forward-looking statements contained in this document relate solely to statements as of the date of this document, and ForFarmers assumes no obligation or responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether in connection with new information, future events or otherwise, unless ForFarmers is required by law to do so.